FaithLife Devotional: At the name of Jesus

By Allen Tilley Columnist
 6 days ago

Christians celebrate Jesus’ birth on Christmas, worship and bow down to Him as Lord, and pray in His name. To us, He is the most awesome person who ever walked on earth because He is God’s Son. Scripture refers to Jesus with many titles: Messiah, Son of God, Savior of the...

Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
The Son of Man is coming

Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
Kirsty Kendall

Unicorns and the Bible - The hidden link

Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.
Lancaster Farming

Jesus Prayed for Future Believers

Today’s Word is a continuation of last week’s column from the Gospel of John, when Jesus prayed for his disciples and all future believers just prior to his arrest. You see above that the background and devotional texts are the same as last week’s, as we look at the important words prayed for us by Jesus himself.
#Christians
The Birth of Jesus Christ

Read Luke 2:1-24) “And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.” (Luke 2:7) The Birth Of Christ. (Luke 2:1-7). The birth of Christ in Bethlehem was ordained...
DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Communicating the birth of Jesus

Last week, I wrote about the many difficulties of Mary and Joseph as they obeyed the commands to travel to Bethlehem while pregnant. This week I will be writing about the communication of the birth of Jesus. In Luke 2:8-14, we read of angels appearing to shepherds and communicating to...
Grace Notes: 'Remember Jesus'

Recently, I saw a church sign board that caught my attention. It said simply: “Remember Jesus.”. At church last week, just before communion the pastor said when we eat the bread and drink the wine, we do it “in remembrance of him.”. We do it to remember Jesus.
Daily Devotional: Tuesday, December 14 - The Authority of King Jesus

“When Jesus had spoken these words, he lifted up his eyes to heaven, and said, ‘Father, the hour has come; glorify your Son that the Son may glorify you, since you have given him authority over all flesh, to give eternal life to all whom you have given him.’” — John 17:1-2 (ESV)
Unwrapping the gift of Jesus at Christmas

My father died on Dec. 25, 2017. In his will, he identified five family heirlooms that he wanted me to have. These heirlooms, and the pictures he gave me four months before his death, connect me to my extended family going back generations. I am especially grateful for a large framed picture of the farm that has been in the Nuehring family for more than 100 years. This picture and my memories on that farm connect me to something bigger than myself, and help ground me, pun intended, in my families’ roots.
Give peace — and Jesus — a chance

“Joy to the world, the Lord hath come; let earth receive her King.” Once again, Craig and I wish to reflect upon the birth of Jesus. This Christmas, we are concerned about the world we are living in. Where are our moral values, that we need to pass on to others and make this be a better world to live in?
Focus on Faith Devotional: The great sacrifice

We celebrate the birth of Jesus, since his father had sent his only son, so whoever believes in him would have everlasting life. Advent and Christmas point ahead to that old rugged cross, where Jesus, the Son of God, would die for the world’s sins. We find in Hebrews...
Jesus Our Hope

The two disciples began the seven-mile walk home from Jerusalem to Emmaus. Despairing recent events, they didn’t notice the man joining their party until he began talking. Had they known him? They certainly had, though they were unaware at the moment. In an ironic twist, the topic of their home going discussion was now one of their carpool. The one whom they had hoped was the one to redeem Israel (Luke 24:21) was alive again. Their hope was not put to shame (Romans 5:5). But they couldn’t see that yet. Oh, how hope is often veiled by own our doubts!
Miracles and magic: the dual stories at the heart of Christmas

Christmas, at least in Western countries like Australia, brings together diverse myths and European traditions. Santa magically produces and delivers presents to the entire world in one night, hot Australians dream of a white Christmas, Jesus’s miraculous birth to a young virgin is re-enacted in nativity plays, and Christians gather to worship and celebrate the great mystery that this baby is God incarnate (God made flesh). There is plenty of magic, mystery and miraculous activity to be found in these traditions. Is this what is meant by “the magic of Christmas Day” as Celine Dion croons? Magic and miracles are treated...
Focus on Faith Devotional: Mary's journey

Mary was pregnant by the Holy Conception as revealed in the scriptures. Mary, in Luke 1:39-45, went to visit Zechariah and Elizabeth, her cousin in the hill country of Judea, who was also expecting the baby, John the Baptist. When Elizabeth hears Mary’s greeting, her baby leaped in her womb. Those things, characteristic of God’s presence in human happenings, marked their meeting through the Holy Spirit. Elizabeth said, in a loud voice to Mary, “Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the child you will bear!” (v. 42). “Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfill his promises to her!” (v. 46).
DEVOTIONAL: Driven To Distraction?

“I am carrying on a great project and cannot go down. Why should the work stop while I leave it and go down to you?” –Nehemiah 6:3b. Have you ever had the experience where you sat down to quickly book some reservations online, only to realize that you needed to first log back into your computer, then heard your phone ding that a text had come in? Then when you checked your text, it was a friend asking a quick but urgent question, so you speedily looked up the answer and sent him your response, but while on your phone realized you had a voicemail you hadn’t listened to yet? Playing the message, you realized you needed to call that person back quickly to resolve an issue. Finally, you get back to your PC to book those tickets, only to see an outrageous news headline that raises your blood pressure, so you first check out that story? Finally, an hour later, you get back to booking the tickets…if you even remember to do so? Ours in an Age of Distraction.
