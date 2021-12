I’d like to introduce you to a Republican who checks many of the boxes when it comes to those who need the most convincing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Engaged in conspiracy theories about the vaccine? Check. Might have believed he had enough natural immunity from a prior infection and didn’t need it? Check. Has demonstrated that he is quite worried about what his vaccine-skeptic friends might think of him? Check and check.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO