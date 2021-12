As does everything, art goes better with music. Not that the San Antonio Museum of Art needs any help with its 40th anniversary collection. It’s been on display since October 16, but this Sunday, December 12, chamber music group Agarita adds another dimension to the 40 works exhibited, which range from a mummified cat to a portrait of a Hollywood star retired in San Antonio. The compositions programmed correspond to the artworks, and reflect the same cultural undercurrents that birthed them.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO