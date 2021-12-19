A few showers today, then storms early week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Coast Journal

Winter Wonderland: Snow Down to the Sea Level Possible, Thunderstorms Forecast For This Afternoon

Dreaming of a white Christmas? This could be your year, even on the coast. The Eureka office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather watch that is in effect from tomorrow afternoon through Monday morning as a series of cold storm systems make their way through the region, which could bring snow down to 2,000 feet Saturday afternoon and to sea level that night — lasting until Monday.
EUREKA, CA
WAAY-TV

Warm and windy Christmas with a few stray showers

Santa will have a mild trip through North Alabama this year! But it will be a bumpy sleigh ride thanks to south winds gusting to 25 mph tonight. The mostly cloudy skies overnight will keep lows near 60° Christmas morning, that's 25 degrees above normal! The warm up continues Saturday as highs are back in the 70s with more clouds than sun. A few stray showers can't be ruled out tomorrow but most stay dry. Temperatures stay well above average through next week. A more active pattern takes over to close out 2021.
abc57.com

A few showers, but most of Christmas weekend is dry

Christmas will start wet, not white but the rain ends mid-morning, and clouds break in the afternoon. The weekend is dry through Sunday afternoon, there's another round of rain Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures remain mild through the middle of next week, with highs near 50. There's more rain Tuesday, no snow. Temperatures finally dip to start the New Year, but a system to bring snow is still questionable.
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

