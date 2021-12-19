ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID -minister

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAB2H_0dQxfJld00

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on BFM television that the government has no plans to extend the Christmas school holidays because of the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Some European countries have brought Christmas holidays forward, and French conservative presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse has called for an extension of them in order to help ensure any infections caught over year-end holidays are discovered before children return to school.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

France might tighten entries from Britain due to COVID Omicron surge

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France is contemplating tightening controls for travellers coming from Britain, where the new, more contagious, Omicron coronavirus variant seems to be rapidly spreading, said French government spokesman Gabriel Attal. "Regarding Britain, the current rule is to show a negative test less than 48 hours old...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Ministers consider Wales' Christmas coronavirus measures

The Welsh government cabinet has been meeting to consider what measures to announce on Friday to respond to the growing spread of Omicron in the UK. Ministers will meet again later on Thursday to finalise the plans, as they seek to slow the new variant's advance. They will be considering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Covid#Paris#Television#French#Omicron#European
The Independent

German health minister expects virus surge around New Year's

Germany's health minister said Thursday that he expects a surge in coronavirus cases around New Year's snd people will likely need a fourth vaccine shot to maintain the best immune response against COVID-19.Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told public radio network WDR 2 that Germany hasn't yet seen a big, rapid wave of new infections from the omicron variant like some other European countries. “That will change around New Year and in the first week of January,” Lauterbach said.The government is urging Germans to limit their contacts over the holiday period and to get vaccinated, including with booster shots if...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - France reported a record 94,124 new daily COVID-19 infections on Friday while the number of people hospitalised for the disease reached a seven-month high at close to 16,200, according to official data. The seven-day moving average of new cases, which evens out weekly data reporting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Denmark sees initial signs that dire omicron surge can be avoided

Early benchmarks from Denmark on infections and hospitalizations are providing grounds for guarded optimism that highly vaccinated countries might be able to weather the omicron wave. The developments, coupled with Denmark’s speedy rollout of booster shots, have raised hopes the country can avoid the dire coronavirus surge for which it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Live updates: Israeli death due to delta, not omicron

TEL AVIV, Israel — An Israeli hospital says a man who was reported to have died from the omicron variant of the coronavirus was found to have the delta variant.Israeli health officials reported the death earlier this week. It would have been the country’s first omicron casualty.Soroka Hospital, located in the southern city of Beersheba said Thursday that final test results from the Israeli Health Ministry indicated the man was infected with delta.Israel has identified 341 cases of omicron. It has greatly restricted air traffic in and out of the country and is imposing a series of public restrictions...
WORLD
Reuters

Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths

ROME, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Italy reported a second successive record daily tally of COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new cases hitting 50,599 against 44,595 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 141 from 168 on Thursday. Italy has registered 136,386 deaths linked...
WORLD
AFP

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months due to Covid

The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it will extend its flexible access to emergency funding for an additional 18 months to help nations severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday the IMF said it had approved the fifth and final round of debt relief under a program meant to help the world's poorest nations weather Covid. jul-mlm/bfm
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standoff with Paris

Protesters in Guadeloupe on Friday occupied the local legislature in the French Caribbean overseas territory, in a new flare-up of a standoff with Paris sparked by Covid rules. There have been tensions in Guadeloupe and the neighbouring island French territory of Martinique during the last weeks over rules including obligatory Covid vaccinations for healthworkers that have fed into long-standing local grievances. Protesters first entered the debating chamber of the regional council while it was meeting on Thursday with several staying the night and deciding to continue their action into Friday. Councillors were able to leave peacefully. They want to negotiate with Paris over the crisis, but officials have so far indicated that there can be no talks as long as such actions are carried out. The protesters notably want all sanctions halted against healthworkers who have refused the Covid jab.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Thousands of flights canceled globally as Omicron mars Christmas weekend

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Commercial airlines around the world canceled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend, as a mounting wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant created greater uncertainty and misery for holiday travelers. Airline carriers globally scrapped at least 2,401 flights on Friday,...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

UK reports new record of 122,186 COVID cases

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain reported a new record 122,186 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 119,789 on Thursday. Government data showed there were 137 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 147 on Thursday, and bringing the total during the pandemic to 147,857.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy