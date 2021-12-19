ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Ashes: England facing second Test defeat after Joe Root falls in final over of day four

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond Ashes Test, Adelaide (day four of five) Australia 473-9-dec & 230-9 dec Labuschagne 51, Head 51. England are facing defeat in the second Ashes Test after captain Joe Root fell in the final over of day four against Australia in Adelaide. Root edged behind off Mitchell Starc to...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I know that’s a brave thing to say’ – Joe Root confident of Melbourne century

England captain Joe Root has backed himself to “bang out a hundred” as he plots an Ashes fightback in the Boxing Day Test.After back-to-back defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, English cricket is in desperate need of some festive cheer in Melbourne and Root is desperate to be the not-so-secret Santa who delivers a special gift for those who decide to power through the night back home.“I expect a response from our players and I would like to bring a nice Christmas present home for everyone who stays up,” he said.“I feel in a really good place with my batting. I...
SPORTS
BBC

Ashes: England captain Joe Root confident of Ashes ton

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 26-30 December Time: 23:30 GMT (25-29 December) Coverage: Test Match Special and live text commentary, plus clips, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app. Daily highlights show on BBC iPlayer from 17:00 GMT. England captain Joe Root says he will "bang out...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Agnew
Person
Joe Root
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Haseeb Hameed
Person
Rory Burns
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Nathan Lyon
The Independent

Antonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Antonio Conte is set for a reunion with Chelsea after Tottenham were paired with his former club in the semi-final of the Carabao CupThe all-London affair was confirmed after Spurs edged out West Ham 2-1 in their quarter-final, while Chelsea won 2-0 away to west London neighbours Brentford.Arsenal will play Liverpool in the other semi-final after Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back from 3-1 down against Leicester at Anfield to draw 3-3 and win 5-4 on penalties.Asked about taking on his former club, Conte – who led Chelsea to Premier League glory in 2017 and FA Cup success the following year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Teacher sacked after horse kick video shared

A primary school teacher has been sacked after a video showing a horse being hit by a woman went viral. Footage was shared online last month by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs who said it showed members of the Cottesmore Hunt in Leicestershire. At the time Mowbray Education Trust said...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Pat Cummins set to return for third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood still out with injury

Australia captain Pat Cummins is expected to return for the third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood remains out with a minor side strain.Cummins missed the second Test after coming into close contact with someone who had Covid. Steve Smith took over captaincy duties and the hosts continued their dominance as they won by 275 runs.The developments around Cummins’ situation came to light close to the start of the Test and Australia coach Justin Langer says he’s impressed with how his team handled it.“I found out at midnight about Patty Cummins and what was happening,” he said. “I really liked...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Football#Ashes Test
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.🌟 UNBELIEVABLE win for #TeamUSA🌟 They defeat Ireland by 27 runs!!!What. An. Incredible. Ride.#USAvsIRE🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/TcLxnl7QqF— USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 22, 2021Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out. Read More Inter Milan continue fine form in Serie AAnge Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St MirrenAntonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals
BASEBALL
AFP

Bollywood replays India's seminal 1983 cricket triumph

Bollywood's retelling of the 1983 World Cup hits cinemas Friday, recalling a stunning underdog victory that was instrumental in turning India into the cricket-crazy nation it is today. Captained by Kapil Dev, seen now as one of cricket's best ever players, India began the tournament in England as rank outsiders but ended up triumphing over the all-conquering West Indies in the final at a raucous Lord's. The victory "was the turning point of how we saw ourselves as a cricketing nation, and... that incredible win fed into the veins of a country that till then had seen itself as also-rans on and off the cricket field," the Indian Express daily said ahead of the release of "83". "The next morning, banner headlines screamed 'The Cup Is Ours', and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to beat all blood rushes," the paper said.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Ashes on the line as under-siege England look to bounce back

England head into the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Sunday knowing they must fix the mistakes that have blighted their tour or lose the Ashes series. After a nine-wicket thumping in Brisbane and then crashing by 275 runs in Adelaide, Joe Root's team must win at Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep their slim Ashes hopes alive. A boisterous crowd of about 70,000 is expected on the opening day of the Test. As holders, Australia need only to avoid defeat to retain the urn.
SPORTS
AFP

'Hurting' England not giving up on Ashes: Malan

England are "hurting" but determined to rise to the challenge and claw their way back into the Ashes series against Australia, batsman Dawid Malan said on Thursday. After slumping by nine wickets in Brisbane and then by 275 runs in Adelaide, the visitors will enter the Melbourne Cricket Ground cauldron for the third Test on Sunday needing to win. If they don't, the five-Test series is over with Australia retaining the urn as holders. Malan said there had been frank discussions after Adelaide, where a first-innings batting collapse coupled with poor bowling and fielding cost England the match.
SPORTS
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn stars as Tottenham defeat West Ham to reach Carabao Cup semi-finals

Steven Bergwijn scored his first goal of the season and provided an assist to help Tottenham continue their momentum under Antonio Conte by beating West Ham to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The Netherlands forward broke the deadlock after 29 minutes and it was the catalyst for three goals in five minutes with Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser quickly countered by Lucas Moura putting Spurs 2-1 ahead which is how it finished.Victory helps Tottenham take another step towards ending their trophy drought dating back to 2008 and made it five wins under their new boss.The visitors were without top goalscorer Michail Antonio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle enter race for signature of Tottenham’s Joe Rodon

What the papers sayThe Telegraph and The Times report that Newcastle â are targeting Tottenham and Wales centre-back Joe Rodon — already watched closely by Brighton, Watford and Leeds â — as part of an effort to strengthen their defence. The Telegraph writes Magpies manager Eddie Howe has also flagged Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier and Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski as possibilities, although the paper played down the chances of the latter moving.Boubacar Kamara could leave France for Old Trafford, according to the Sun. The paper, which cites L’Equipe, says the 22-year-old is stuck in a stalemate with his club Marseille over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Managers and players meeting to discuss Premier League Covid issues

Premier League managers and players will meet on Thursday to thrash out a host of coronavirus issues, the PA news agency understands.Rising Covid-19 cases across the league have seen nine of the last 20 matches in England’s top flight postponed, with other matches only going ahead with depleted squads.Premier League clubs opted on Monday to continue with the hectic Christmas schedule, while the Carabao Cup quarter-finals were completed on Wednesday.Plan B measures mean there are a few more things we all have to do to keep each other safe at #PL matches🧑‍💻 Pre-register your COVID status on your club's website📱...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Keeping ‘brilliant’ Joe Root quiet a big job for Australia, Justin Langer admits

Australia are working overtime to keep “brilliant” England captain Joe Root quiet in the Ashes, head coach Justin Langer has revealed.Root has enjoyed a career-best year with the bat, reeling off 1,630 runs at an average of 62.69 including six centuries.But after the first two Tests Down Under, and two unconverted fifties, he is still awaiting his first hundred on Australian soil.Langer admitted Root loomed large over his side’s planning meetings ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, given his status as the heartbeat of the batting order.“He is a brilliant player, no doubt about that, and we...
SPORTS
The Independent

Covid-hit Chelsea beat Brentford with two late goals

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired a mix-and-match Chelsea side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win at Brentford With the Blues still ravaged by Covid-19, boss Thomas Tuchel handed debuts to academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons for their last-eight meeting with their west London neighbours.But it was substitutes N’Golo Kante, Reece James Mason Mount and Jorginho who turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour.They left it late but Pontus Jansson’s own goal finally broke the deadlock and Jorginho wrapped up victory from the spot.Oh what fun it is to see Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte ready to ‘give everything’ against old club Chelsea in semi-finals

Antonio Conte promised to “give everything” to help Tottenham beat old club Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals but admitted he would prefer the last four clash to be decided with one fixture.Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura helped Spurs earn a hard-fought 2-1 victory over West Ham in the quarter-finals.Victory sent Tottenham through to a third semi-final in four years in this competition where they will take on Chelsea, a side who Conte guided to Premier League and FA Cup success during his two seasons in the Stamford Bridge dugout.Given the north London club have just recovered from...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy