Nex-Tech CEO named secretary of Fiber Broadband Association board

Hays Post
Hays Post
 6 days ago
LENORA — The Fiber Broadband Association announced recently it has elected its 2022 Board of Directors. Jimmy Todd, CEO/General Manager at Nex-Tech, was elected as the new Secretary of the Board for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2022. "I am excited to be joining the Fiber Broadband...

