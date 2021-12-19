ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Piers Corbyn arrested over ‘sickening’ video calling for MPs offices to be ‘burned down’

By Liam O'Dell
 6 days ago
Infamous anti-vaxxer Piers Corbyn has been arrested on suspicion of encouragement to commit arson, after a video surfaced online of him recommending people ‘burn down’ the offices of MPs who backed new coronavirus regulations.

Speaking to a London crowd during a protest against vaccine passports on Saturday, Corbyn said “we’ve got to get a bit more physical” when it comes to airing political views.

“We’ve got to hammer to death those scum… those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism.

“We’ve got a list of them … and if your MP is one of them, go to their offices and, well, I would recommend burning them down, okay,” he added.

The comments come just months after Tory MP Sir David Amess was stabbed and killed during a surgery in his Southend West constituency, and five years after Labour’s Jo Cox was murdered during the EU referendum campaign.

Priti Patel, the home secretary, took to Twitter to describe Corbyn’s remarks as “sickening”.

“I back the police to take the strongest possible action against him,” she added.

Her Labour counterpart, Yvette Cooper, also condemned the “appalling” clip.

She wrote: “We have lost two MPs to terrible violence in recent years – we know how incredibly serious this is.

“Police will have all our support in pursuing this.”

Politicians and commentators across the political spectrum also condemned the footage:

In a statement issued on their website, the Metropolitan Police confirmed a man in his 70s was arrested in Southwark in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The arrest relates to a video posted online in which people were encouraged to burn down MPs’ offices.

“The man remains in custody at a central London police station,” it concluded.

On the same day Corbyn made the comments, a rap video was released by the anti-vaxxer, reportedly titled, “I’m Not A Loser, I Don’t Want The Booster”.

