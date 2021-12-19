ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Mum told her daughter’s nickname ‘sounds like a fart’

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dVSjy_0dQxakVl00

A mum has shared some of the comments she gets about her daughter’s name on TikTok and people have said it sounds like a fart.

Posting on TikTok, Abbie said she decided to call her daughter Poot as a nickname for Poppy because “her name is unique and special to us” put people hadn’t exactly given her the nicest feedback.

Over a video of Abbie looking at the camera, she put comments she has received about the name. “Poot sounds like a fart,” one person apparently said.

“She’s going to get bullied her entire life,” another comment read.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But if she thought sharing the mean comments would make people stop, she was wrong. And commenting on the video, one person said:

“Poot is adorable but when she gets older she won’t like it.”

Another wrote: “Poot does sound like a fart though … I’m sorry.”

And a third said: “Poot is adorable name at the age but she is going to get bullied when she’s older so plz change it you still have time she is still little”.

Oh dear. Guess some people will never change their mind about “poot”.

Comments / 39

❤️ Skylar
6d ago

LoL know don't do that to that beautiful baby.. She'll be definitely embarrassed....

Reply(13)
8
Related
Indy100

Mother hits back at trolls who said seven-month-old twins should be put on a diet

A mum has hit back at TikTok trolls for suggesting that her seven-month-old twins need to go on a diet. Alexis LaRue of The Mejia Family (@themejiafamily_) has dedicated the TikTok account to her adorable twin girls. According to The Sun, the babies weigh 20lbs (9.07kg) each roughly 4lbs more than the average for baby girls in the US, which prompted some people to inundate the mum with unnecessarily harsh comments.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Mother says she was criticised by fellow moms for looking too ‘nice’ at playground

A mother has spoken about the positive impact taking time to get ready each morning has on her mental health after recounting an incident where she was criticised for looking too “nice” by fellow moms on the playground.Rosa, who goes by the username @rosapicosa on TikTok, recalled the encounter in a video posted to the app in October.“Last year, my son and I were on our weekly playground excursion when we came across the ever-intimidating mom group,” she began the video, which sees her getting ready in front of a mirror. “Now, I had zero reasons to believe they...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fart#49ers#Tiktok
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Reveals Her 3-Month-Old Son’s Latest Milestone In Rare Update About The Baby

The ‘Up’ rapper gushed over her baby boy, and how quickly he seems like he’s growing up in a sweet, motherly tweet. Having a newborn is always an incredibly exciting time for parents. Cardi B has been in total mom-mode since her son was born three months ago, and the 29-year-old rapper gave fans a glimpse on the latest accomplishment her baby boy has had. The Invasion of Privacy rapper tweeted that she felt like her son had “super powers,” since she felt like he was already hitting other achievements.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
romper.com

Andy Cohen's Mom Said She "Probably Would've Hated" His Wife When He Came Out To Her

Andy Cohen clearly got his sharp sense of humor from his mom Evelyn. No offense to him, but she might even be funnier than the Watch What Happens Live host, and that’s really saying something. Take, for instance, the story of how she reacted when he came out to her in the ‘80s. It was an emotional time for them both, but Evelyn Cohen really knew how to cut through the emotions with a bit of levity. And honesty. And, most importantly, unwavering support.
RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

’90 Day Fiance’s Stephanie Matto Claps Back At Criticism For Selling Her Farts In Jars: ‘I Made $100K’

Stephanie Matto of ’90 Day Fiancé’ fame posted a TikTok to diss her critics and reveal that she’s made a massive profit from selling her farts in a jar. 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto, 31, has clapped back at critics of her unusual side job: selling jars of her farts. “People judging me for selling my jarred farts. Them not knowing I’ve made over 100k and own a beautiful home and multiple cars,” Stephanie said in a Dec. 15 TikTok video. The reality star had first revealed in a viral TikToks posted in November that she’s made “45,000 in one week” from putting her farts contained inside a jar up for sale. Fans found this to be odd (and who can blame them, really?) and they’ve been relentlessly criticizing Stephanie for the unconventional gig.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Upworthy

This dad is going viral for going to a club with his daughter. It went exactly as expected.

TikTok user Talia, who goes by the username Taliasc on the platform, fulfilled a strange but hilarious request one night. Her goofy dad asked her to take him out clubbing. So, she complied. Thankfully for us, she also documented the entire night on TikTok. While the hilarity ensued, we were all in on it. The night went down during a family vacation in one of the party capitals of the world: Madrid, Spain. From wearing a gilet vest to chugging only Diet Coke, Talia was able to capture the most classic "dad moments." He definitely did not disappoint, Comic Sands reports.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 3, Twins With Dad Offset In Adorable New Photos

Cardi B showed how daughter Kulture takes after her dad Offset’s sharp style in a cute new father-daughter Instagram. Cardi B, 29, was quite the proud mama as she shared stylish Instagrams of daughter Kulture Cephus, 3, and husband Offset, 29, on Nov. 30th. Little Kulture was adorable as she and her rapper dad bundled up for the cute pics. Looking tough, the toddler rocked a motorcycle jacket that matched Offset’s leather pants. After starting off the shots at dad’s side, she hopped into his arms for an even cuter snap. Mom Cardi gave their outfits her stamp of approval in the caption, writing, “Put it on and never take it off.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto Responds to People "Judging" Her For Selling Her Farts in Jars

Watch: "90 Day: The Single Life": Jesse Meets Jeniffer's Ex. You could say that Stephanie Matto is basking in the sweet smell of success. After finding fame on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days as one-half of the first same-sex couple to be featured on the TLC franchise, the 31-year-old reality star says she's been earning thousands of dollars with an unconventional business: selling jars of her farts.
TV SHOWS
Indy100

Indy100

141K+
Followers
7K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy