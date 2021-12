All full moons have one thing in common: They’re an emotional whirlwind. When a full moon is taking place, it can feel like a million dramatic things are happening at once and all the pressure is crashing over you like a wave. After all, the moon is the ruler of your subconscious, your emotions, your instincts, and your inner world. When it’s at its brightest and fullest state, it tends to magnify what everyone is feeling, causing everyone to make some brash decisions. Luckily, not every full moon will this intense. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the December 2021 full moon in Gemini the least — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — you might feel like it’s nowhere near as groundbreaking as you were expecting.

