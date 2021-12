We may only be days away from the end of 2021, but there’s at least one more significant astrological transit left before the clock strikes midnight amid your New Year’s celebrations. Jupiter — the planet of growth, abundance, and expansion — is finally making its way back into its home sign of Pisces for the first time in 12 years (apart from a very short stint in May). As the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter’s transits tend to pack a pretty big punch — and lucky for us, we all get to experience this transit somewhere in our birth charts. While it won’t deal everyone the same fate, Jupiter in Pisces 2021 will affect four zodiac signs the most out of everyone: Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO