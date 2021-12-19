ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 6 days ago

The Tennessee Titans have a trio of games ahead against teams trying to fight their way into the playoffs, starting with a trip to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Tennessee could have clinched the AFC South with a win and a Colts loss on Saturday night, but Indianapolis snapped the New England Patriots' seven-game winning streak with a 27-17 victory to stay alive in the division race.

The Steelers, at 6-6-1, have little margin of error with four games left. They've had 10 days to prepare after falling to the Minnesota Vikings after nearly staging a record comeback.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's game:

What time does Titans at Steelers start?

The Titans at Steelers game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 19 at Pittsburgh's Heinz Field.

What TV channel is Titans at Steelers on?

Titans at Steelers can be seen regionally on CBS with Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis) and Tracy Wolfson (reporter) on the call.

How can I watch Titans at Steelers online via live stream?

Titans at Steelers can be live streamed on Paramount+ as well as FuboTV and via NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the odds for Titans at Steelers?

The Steelers are favored to win by 1.5 points with the over/under at 42.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

