ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Four people killed in expressway bridge collapse in China's Hubei province

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5c9s_0dQxZVFh00
Overturned vehicles are seen at the site where a highway flyover collapsed in Ezhou, Hubei province, China December 19, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

SHENZHEN, China, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Four people were killed and another eight injured on Saturday when part of a bridge ramp collapsed in Ezhou City, in China's central Hubei province, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The bridge collapsed over an expressway, causing three trucks to fall while a car was crushed underneath, Xinhua reported, adding an investigation is under way.

Work was being carried out on the bridge when the incident occurred, the report said.

Reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen and Cheng Leng in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
Reuters

China's Hebei province reports African swine fever in pig trucks

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's Hebei province said on Wednesday that it has confirmed a new African swine fever outbreak in pigs being transported from other provinces. The virus was found in two trucks, halted in the coastal city of Qinhuangdao in the east of the northern province, the Hebei provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Hubei Province#Xinhua News Agency#Shenzhen#Accident
Reuters

China's COVID-hit Xian city reports rise in infections

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Xian in northwest China reported an increase in daily COVID-19 infections for Friday, and local companies curtailed activity as the country's latest COVID-19 hot spot entered its third day of lockdown. The city of 13 million detected 75 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Friday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China reports 140 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 24 vs 87 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China reported 140 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 24, up from 87 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 87 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 55 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's Jilin province mulls baby loans for couples as population shrinks

Beijing [China], December 25 (ANI): The Chinese province of Jilin is considering giving loans of up to USD 31,400 to couples who want to settle down and raise children, Sputnik reported citing a draft document published by the regional authority. The provincial authorities also want to try to stop the...
CHINA
dallassun.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
FOREIGN POLICY
Vox

What happens when omicron hits China

China’s zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and quarantines has been so strict that the country’s president, Xi Jinping, hasn’t left the country in about two years. Now that the highly transmissible omicron variant has been reported in China, what will it mean for the Olympics — and for us?
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Reports: Crane collapse in northern Italy’s Turin kills 3

ROME (AP) — Firefighters in northern Italy say two construction cranes have collapsed on a street in the city of Turin. Firefighters said two construction workers died at the scene on Saturday. Italian daily newspaper La Stampa says a third worker was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Media reports say one crane was helping to assemble the larger one when they both collapsed. Part of the larger crane fell onto a building, while the rest broke into pieces on the street.
ACCIDENTS
bulletin-news.com

China’s Efforts to Prevent Evergrande Collapse

When Evergrande’s $300 billion (£226 billion) debt issue became public early this year, some speculated that it might become China’s “Lehman moment.”. Since then, it has been evident that Beijing is approaching the issue differently than Washington did when investment banking behemoth Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy at the commencement of the global financial crisis in 2008.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy