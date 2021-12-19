Four people killed in expressway bridge collapse in China's Hubei province

Overturned vehicles are seen at the site where a highway flyover collapsed in Ezhou, Hubei province, China December 19, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

SHENZHEN, China, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Four people were killed and another eight injured on Saturday when part of a bridge ramp collapsed in Ezhou City, in China's central Hubei province, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The bridge collapsed over an expressway, causing three trucks to fall while a car was crushed underneath, Xinhua reported, adding an investigation is under way.

Work was being carried out on the bridge when the incident occurred, the report said.

Reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen and Cheng Leng in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely

