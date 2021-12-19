Miss Alabama named first runner-up in Miss America Pageant

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Miss Alabama, Lauren Bradford, was named as the first runner-up in the Miss America Pageant on Thursday.

Lauren Bradford, 21, is a Gulf Shores native and is a current resident of Birmingham. Bradford is a graduate of Auburn University and Vanderbilt University where she majored in Finance, according to the Miss America Organization .

Bradford has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Finance and her career goals are to work in strategic and management consulting and to open a global consulting firm.

Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford is announced as a top 10 finalist in the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

With her social impact initiative “UNPLUG: The Digital Diet Plan,” Bradford hopes to educate people about the overuse and negative use of technology.

Bradford won a $25,000 scholarship to help pay for her school.

Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, was the first Miss Alaska to bring the title of Miss America to her state . If Broyles is ever unable to fulfill her duties, Bradford will step in her place.

