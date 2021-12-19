The Forbes 2021 All-Star Eateries In New York

In the realm of television, few can boast such an enduring and prolific career as Lisa Rinna. With her exotic looks, prodigious talent, infectious energy and savvy business acumen, Rinna has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. She is known to many as Billie Reed, the free-spirited character she played on NBC's daytime hit “Days of Our Lives,” as well as "love-to-hate-her" Taylor McBride on Fox's long-running primetime smash, “Melrose Place.” Rinna stars in the hit Bravo series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which is currently airing its 11th season. Adding entrepreneur to her résumé, Rinna launched Rinna Beauty in November 2020. The line, in collaboration with SEL Beauty, currently consists of lip kits, including a lip gloss, lipstick and lip liner. The 100 percent vegan and paraben-free formulas are PETA-certified cruelty free and can be purchased at rinnabeauty.com. A longtime lover of fashion, Rinna launched her casual and chic line for QVC in 2012. With the Lisa Rinna Collection, fashion enthusiasts across the country have access to her unique and eclectic taste. She was also a frequent guest host opposite Regis Philbin on the “Live With Regis” TV show when he was searching for a permanent guest host.

