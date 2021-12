Texas A&M is unable to play in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Ross Dellenger first reported the news, which is confirmed by Gigem247. He reports that the Aggies do not have enough available players. The Gator Bowl seeks a replacement bowl team, however that is only possible if another bowl game is impacted.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO