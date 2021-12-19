ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Electric Boat faces a new challenge in making submarines: Competing for welders as federal money is readied for infrastructure work. Part of the answer might be hiring more women.

By Stephen Singer, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 6 days ago

Electric Boat, which navigates a demanding submarine construction schedule for the U.S. Navy, faces new competition for critically needed workers when hundreds of billions of dollars flow from Washington for public works construction and repairs.

The sub builder is now looking to one possible pipeline for new hires that has long been overlooked in the male-dominated construction industry: women.

Electric Boat, a subsidiary of General Dynamics Corp., is looking to hire more women, who now comprise 14% of the 17,800 workers. In the last year, Electric Boat increased the number of employees with a diverse background by about 11%.

“The whole purpose is to demonstrate that work historically dominated by males is absolutely a viable career path for women,” Electric Boat President Kevin Graney said.

This year recruiters have participated in 119 job fairs, virtual and in person, and Electric Boat is expanding its reach to areas far beyond Groton.

Welders are among the most critical jobs that Electric Boat must fill as it builds submarines that cost as much as $3 billion each. They also will be in demand on state and local bridge and other construction projects as money is released in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in November by President Joe Biden.

“It exacerbates a tough situation already,” Graney said in a recent interview. “Demand for skilled labor will increase significantly as we try to grow. It’s a challenge.”

Still, he said employee training and recruitment programs “are doing a good job getting welder candidates.” The median pay for welders in 2020 was $21.25 an hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Workers are building 58 Virginia class submarines through 2034, and the next-generation Columbia class, which will replace the aging Ohio class, is the nation’s top strategic defense priority. The work requires numerous skilled workers, including electricians, pipe fitters, welders and others.

The recently passed defense authorization spending bill includes $20 million for worker training funding. It’s the second year in a row training money is coming from the Defense Department, said Rep. Joe Courtney, who chairs a House Armed Services subcommittee and whose congressional district includes Electric Boat’s Groton shipyard. Training support had previously been funded by the U.S. Labor Department and the state.

“That’s kind of new territory for the Department of Defense, to get into job training,” he said. “But I think the need for it is blindingly obvious.”

The size of the infrastructure spending bill — about $1.2 trillion with an estimated $550 billion in spending above baseline levels — guarantees that different sectors of the U.S. economy will be in competition, according to the Brookings Institution. It will promote greater demand for materials such as steel, cement, lumber and other products, “in some cases creating greater competition between government, businesses and households for the same goods,” it said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said competition for welders and possibly other submarine workers was not a surprise outcome of the infrastructure legislation he and other congressional Democrats enthusiastically supported.

“Nobody needed to be a Nobel-winning economist to see the pressures that would be exacted in creating new jobs,” he said. “It’s a good thing, but there’s also the need for skills training. This was kind of elemental.”

John Beauregard, special adviser to the president of the Eastern Connecticut Workforce Investment Board, said the pace of training has accelerated more than in 2019 before the pandemic, with more training classes scheduled. But fewer students are participating, down to 10 to 12 from about 15 two years ago, he said.

The schedule of classes will handle volumes of students “that rivals 2019,” Beauregard said.

“We’re not there yet,” he said. “We’re going on such a pace, churning out the same levels of graduates. We’re turning them out in different ways.”

Jamison Scott, a Woodbridge manufacturer and executive director of ManufactureCT, an advocacy group, said finding welders is “impossible.” Training lapsed during the pandemic, and the skills are not taught in high schools, he said.

In addition, family-owned manufacturers can’t easily compete with large employers for welders, Scott said.

“Those of us who need welders — they’re not there right now,” he said.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest-Growing (and Shrinking) Clean Energy Jobs

Clean energy is a growth industry, and increasingly so, but the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 saw the clean energy workforce shrink by 3.73% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the 2021 U.S. Energy Employment Report, as analyzed by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for environmental and economic policies. The gain […]
INDUSTRY
WTIP

Cook County may face challenges to secure federal dollars from massive infrastructure bill

For many years, and through the tenure of multiple highway engineers, Cook County has struggled to maintain and repair its many bridges throughout the massive county. It appeared good news was on the horizon when the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was signed by President Joe Biden last month. However, the Associated Press reports that much of that money will flow to state governments, often landing in metro areas. Beyond that, counties, cities and townships are set to compete for grants and loans, with state officials deciding where the money ends up.
COOK COUNTY, MN
Hartford Courant

Top stories: Connecticut’s labor force began to mend in 2021 with vaccines, but big employers delayed office returns to avoid COVID-19 variants

Connecticut’s economy and labor force began to mend in 2021 as vaccines against COVID-19 became more plentiful, but variants of the lethal virus set back efforts to reopen offices that would otherwise have helped resuscitate downtown businesses. The Hartford Courant selected Connecticut’s economic comeback, marred by employee and product shortages and other problems, as one of the top 10 ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Fox News

Green energy firms the biggest corporate welfare recipients ever

How much would solar, wind and electric vehicle companies have gotten in federal handouts and tax loopholes in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill? Well over $100 billion in taxpayer largesse. If all the tax credits are included, that number could reach half a trillion dollars. No other industry in American history has ever received this lucrative a paycheck.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hartford Courant

Connecticut’s economy outpaced U.S. growth this summer, powered by finance and insurance. State ranks 15th in nation.

Connecticut’s economy grew faster than the national economy in the July-to-September quarter, led by a strong recovery in the state’s extensive finance and insurance industry, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Thursday. The state’s $299.8 billion economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate in the third quarter as the U.S economy grew by 2.3%. Connecticut’s growth rate placed it No. 15 among the ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

With the federal vaccine mandate a go, OSHA provides more time to get ready

The Biden administration said it would push back enforcement of the president’s employee vaccine mandate until Jan. 10 to provide employers with more preparation time now that a federal court has okayed the legality of the historic measure. The U.S. Department of Labor said it would hold off even...
U.S. POLITICS
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Republic Monitor

Your Bank Account Will Receive $1,000 Surprise Stimulus Fund This Month, Check it Now

On May 17, 2021, Governor Ned Lamont announced the Back to Work CT Program. The program’s goal is to encourage Connecticut residents who have been out of work for a long time to return to work by offering incentives; those who meet specific requirements will receive $1,000 in incentives. Connecticut receives CARES Act funding from the federal government for the payments.
PERSONAL FINANCE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State Where Retirees Are Most Likely to Move

The retirement age in America has changed over time. The Social Security Administration keeps a record it calls “normal retirement age.” For people born in1937 and earlier, the age was 65. Over time, the figure has risen. For people born in 1960 or later, the figure is 67.  A number of calculations go into when […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Electric Boat#Submarines#U S Labor Department#Defense Department#The U S Navy#General Dynamics Corp
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
chronicle99.com

More Stimulus Checks For Millions of American Families and Individuals

With continued difficulty for American President Joe Biden and his administration to get the Build Back Better bill passed and the introduction of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus into the United States – future economic prospects seem daunting. However, more stimulus checks may be available next year to millions of American families and individuals.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Jobs
Hartford Courant

Destination Hartford: Pitching the capital city more creatively, aggressively could help convention center recover from deep pandemic setback

Even as the omicron variant deals another setback to public gatherings, Hartford is launching an effort to revive its pandemic-battered convention business by more aggressively pitching and then showcasing what the city has to offer conventioneers when they do visit Hartford. The city will spend about $1 million over the next two years of federal COVID-19 relief funds in what could be the ...
HARTFORD, CT
Virginia Mercury

Thousands of Afghan refugees still living in temporary housing on Virginia military bases

More than 5,000 evacuees from Afghanistan are still living on military bases in Virginia, as they await paperwork or housing to start their new lives in the United States. They are among the 29,000 Afghanis who are in limbo at seven different military installations across the country, according to a count from the Department of […] The post Thousands of Afghan refugees still living in temporary housing on Virginia military bases  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy