Electric Boat faces a new challenge in making submarines: Competing for welders as federal money is readied for infrastructure work. Part of the answer might be hiring more women.

Electric Boat, which navigates a demanding submarine construction schedule for the U.S. Navy, faces new competition for critically needed workers when hundreds of billions of dollars flow from Washington for public works construction and repairs.

The sub builder is now looking to one possible pipeline for new hires that has long been overlooked in the male-dominated construction industry: women.

Electric Boat, a subsidiary of General Dynamics Corp., is looking to hire more women, who now comprise 14% of the 17,800 workers. In the last year, Electric Boat increased the number of employees with a diverse background by about 11%.

“The whole purpose is to demonstrate that work historically dominated by males is absolutely a viable career path for women,” Electric Boat President Kevin Graney said.

This year recruiters have participated in 119 job fairs, virtual and in person, and Electric Boat is expanding its reach to areas far beyond Groton.

Welders are among the most critical jobs that Electric Boat must fill as it builds submarines that cost as much as $3 billion each. They also will be in demand on state and local bridge and other construction projects as money is released in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in November by President Joe Biden.

“It exacerbates a tough situation already,” Graney said in a recent interview. “Demand for skilled labor will increase significantly as we try to grow. It’s a challenge.”

Still, he said employee training and recruitment programs “are doing a good job getting welder candidates.” The median pay for welders in 2020 was $21.25 an hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Workers are building 58 Virginia class submarines through 2034, and the next-generation Columbia class, which will replace the aging Ohio class, is the nation’s top strategic defense priority. The work requires numerous skilled workers, including electricians, pipe fitters, welders and others.

The recently passed defense authorization spending bill includes $20 million for worker training funding. It’s the second year in a row training money is coming from the Defense Department, said Rep. Joe Courtney, who chairs a House Armed Services subcommittee and whose congressional district includes Electric Boat’s Groton shipyard. Training support had previously been funded by the U.S. Labor Department and the state.

“That’s kind of new territory for the Department of Defense, to get into job training,” he said. “But I think the need for it is blindingly obvious.”

The size of the infrastructure spending bill — about $1.2 trillion with an estimated $550 billion in spending above baseline levels — guarantees that different sectors of the U.S. economy will be in competition, according to the Brookings Institution. It will promote greater demand for materials such as steel, cement, lumber and other products, “in some cases creating greater competition between government, businesses and households for the same goods,” it said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said competition for welders and possibly other submarine workers was not a surprise outcome of the infrastructure legislation he and other congressional Democrats enthusiastically supported.

“Nobody needed to be a Nobel-winning economist to see the pressures that would be exacted in creating new jobs,” he said. “It’s a good thing, but there’s also the need for skills training. This was kind of elemental.”

John Beauregard, special adviser to the president of the Eastern Connecticut Workforce Investment Board, said the pace of training has accelerated more than in 2019 before the pandemic, with more training classes scheduled. But fewer students are participating, down to 10 to 12 from about 15 two years ago, he said.

The schedule of classes will handle volumes of students “that rivals 2019,” Beauregard said.

“We’re not there yet,” he said. “We’re going on such a pace, churning out the same levels of graduates. We’re turning them out in different ways.”

Jamison Scott, a Woodbridge manufacturer and executive director of ManufactureCT, an advocacy group, said finding welders is “impossible.” Training lapsed during the pandemic, and the skills are not taught in high schools, he said.

In addition, family-owned manufacturers can’t easily compete with large employers for welders, Scott said.

“Those of us who need welders — they’re not there right now,” he said.

