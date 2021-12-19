ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before 2022

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

There are several cryptocurrencies that I think could be winners in the new year. Avalanche and Solana are definitely on the list. Kadena just might be a breakout success.

But if I had to choose only one digital coin to scoop up over the next few weeks, there's another one that stands out. Here's my top cryptocurrency to buy before 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXnLO_0dQxXkTI00

Image source: Getty Images.

Practically a blue chip pick

In some ways, investing in cryptocurrencies is like the wild west -- exciting yet dangerous. But amid the thousands of digital coins on the market, I think there's one that offers at least some level of stability plus solid growth opportunities.

Compared to most cryptocurrencies, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is practically a blue chip pick. Blue chip stocks are well known. They're leaders. And they've shown that they can stand the test of time. Ethereum isn't a stock, of course, but it checks off these boxes more than any cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) . And I think Ethereum has better prospects than Bitcoin.

Ethereum ranks as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap (behind only Bitcoin). Since its launch in 2015, its native Ether token has skyrocketed more than 143,000%. That's more than three times Bitcoin's lifetime return.

The primary advantage of Ethereum is its support for smart contracts. It's not just a cryptocurrency; it's an ecosystem. Thousands of applications are built on the Ethereum blockchain. They include more than 40 of the 100 top cryptocurrencies based on market cap.

Good things are on the way

I think that Ethereum's momentum could pick up in 2022 for two main reasons. First, a major upgrade is on the way. Second, I expect many more apps will be built on the Ethereum platform that drive the price of the Ether token even higher.

Despite Ethereum's incredible success so far, its blockchain does have an Achilles' heel. Actually, it has two of them. Ethereum is slow, with a capability of processing only between 15 and 45 transactions per second. Its transaction fees are also high, so much so that some have left the platform for other blockchains.

However, significant progress on the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade should be made in 2022 and into 2023. This upgrade is expected to boost the processing speed to up to 100,000 transactions per second. It will also slash the transaction fees.

Billionaire Mark Cuban thinks that Ethereum could be a monster winner next year as important new apps are developed on the platform. I suspect that the Shark Tank star is right. Cuban is personally pushing for carbon offsets to be monetized on the blockchain. That does appear to be a great fit for Ethereum, particularly with the 2.0 upgrade coming.

Still risky

Regardless of the investment, it's wise to look at the potential downsides. Ethereum might be a relative blue chip compared to most cryptocurrencies, but it's still risky.

If the economy hits a rough patch, investors could turn to less volatile assets than cryptocurrencies. A major sell-off in cryptocurrencies would almost certainly pull Ethereum down in its wake.

Rival blockchains could hinder Ethereum's gains. For example, some have called Solana an "Ethereum killer" because of its faster processing and lower fees. Others think that the growing adoption of Cardano , Avalanche, or Polkadot could hurt Ethereum.

I think this scenario could be more likely if there are major delays with the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade or if the upgrade doesn't go well. That's a distinct possibility. The third phase of this upgrade was expected to occur in 2022 until a few days ago. Now, the timeline has been pushed back to "sometime in 2023."

My view, though, is that the prospects for big returns with Ethereum outweigh these risks. I expect that it will have another strong performance next year.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ethereum wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
dailyhodl.com

Coin Bureau Buys Two Ethereum Challengers, Unveils 2022 Crypto Strategy and Updated Portfolio

The host of the popular crypto outlet Coin Bureau is detailing his 2022 crypto strategy and says he bought during the market-wide dip this month. In a new video to his 1.78 million YouTube subscribers, pseudonymous trader Guy says that he went in on Ethereum (ETH) competitors Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM), king crypto Bitcoin (BTC), altcoin Cosmos Network (ATOM), and ETH itself during the latest crypto market pullback.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Moves $97,296,884 From Crypto Giant Coinbase in Massive Asset Transfer

A massive whale is turning heads after relocating nearly a hundred million dollars worth of Bitcoin in a single transaction. Whale-tracking bot Whale Alert initially detected the huge BTC transfer and reported the details to its 1.9 million Twitter followers. The whale involved transferred the 2,001 BTC, worth $97.29 million...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images#Btc#Cryptocurrencies
u.today

Bitcoin for $24,000, Ethereum for $600: Here's How Much Cryptocurrencies Have Gained Since Christmas 2020

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy for the New Year

Meta Platforms is growing both its top and bottom lines at a rapid clip. The Facebook parent's stock currently trades at a bargain valuation with a low price-to-earnings ratio relative to its earnings growth potential. Even as its business grows nicely, Tractor Supply pays a meaningful dividend and is repurchasing...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Motley Fool

If You Invested $100 in Dogecoin 8 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Dogecoin, the most-searched digital currency in the U.S., is up by more than 37,000% in eight years. Elon Musk's ownership of DOGE and his fascination with the project have been key drivers of these mammoth gains. Unfortunately, there's a laundry list of reasons to avoid Dogecoin in 2022. One week...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Shib Inu and Dogecoin Competitor Explodes 50% in Just One Week As Bitcoin Breaks $51,000

A Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor has skyrocketed in value this week as Bitcoin and numerous other crypto projects have seen significant price increases. The meme coin Dogelon Mars (ELON) has surged by nearly 50% in the past seven days and is trading at $0.000002 at time of writing. The 126th-ranked crypto asset by market cap appears to be derived from Elon Musk’s ambitions to bring humans to Mars.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price prediction 2022: Crypto experts make BTC forecasts for year ahead

Bitcoin has bounced between all-time price highs and record-breaking drops in 2021, in what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in the cryptocurrency’s history.The ups and downs have been driven by nationwide crackdowns, nation-state adoption, condemnation from high-profile investors like Peter Schiff, and endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketPlatforms like PayPal have opened up crypto to hundreds of millions of retail investors, while the launch of the first ever bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange drew in a new legion of professional traders.So what does 2022 hold? Could...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
149K+
Followers
72K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy