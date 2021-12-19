Physicians urge more aggressive action against COVID-19, but state officials say Connecticut doesn’t need new mandates

As hospitals crowd with COVID-19 patients and the omicron variant begins to spread in the state, some prominent Connecticut physicians are appealing to state leaders to treat the situation with greater urgency.

To some of these doctors, that means a mask mandate or other pandemic-related restrictions, in addition to a continued push for wider vaccination. To others, it means more modest measures — such as a return of regular COVID-19 press briefings — that would help convey the growing urgency of Connecticut’s viral outbreak.

“I would love to see the governor and other public health officials getting out there and talking to frontline physicians and potentially visiting the hospitals and seeing what the situation is on the frontlines,” said Dr. Luke Davis, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health.

Gov. Ned Lamont has been resolute that he won’t impose a statewide mask mandate or any other pandemic-related restrictions, even as Rhode Island and New York have done so,

“Right now, there’s no need to do that,” the governor said last week. “We have capacity in our hospitals, and people are doing the right thing.”

Dr. Naftali Kaminski, chief of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, said he doesn’t think state officials are currently taking the COVID-19 crisis seriously enough. He noted that Lamont has been seen in recent weeks going mask-free indoors, including at a large restaurant industry gathering.

“State leadership may consider actually visiting hospitals and emergency rooms,” Kaminski said. “And also they should consider projecting safe behaviors. For many of us, seeing the photo in front of 1,000 people without a mask was an insult.”

Max Reiss, a spokesperson for Lamont, said the governor wears a mask “in accordance with existing law and existing rules” and had covered his face at a more recent large gathering even when he was not required to do so.

Davis and Kaminski were both part of a group of Connecticut physicians who wrote to Lamont last winter pleading for more COVID-19 restrictions as cases and hospitalizations spiked. A year later, with hospitals packed once again, they say they are experiencing a sort of déjà vu.

“Last week I got several emails [from colleagues] saying, ‘OK, you need to start campaigning again for something,’” Kaminski said. “There is a real concern that we’re hitting the holidays with a health care worker force that’s already burned out.”

But one member of that group of doctors — in fact, the one whose opinion now counts most — says new restrictions are not currently necessary. A year ago, Dr. Manisha Juthani was an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Medicine and outspoken in her position that Connecticut needed stricter pandemic control measures.

Today, as Connecticut’s public health commissioner, she says residents should make their own decisions around masking and social distancing.

“At the end of the day, people in Connecticut need to know that this is their personal responsibility to do this,” she said.

In an interview Friday, Juthani said her personal advice to Connecticut residents is unequivocal: Wear masks in crowded indoor spaces. Still, she said she doesn’t think the state should join neighboring states in requiring residents to cover their faces in certain settings and should continue to leave masking decisions to towns.

“We need to have rules that people are going to follow,” Juthani said. “Ultimately we want to do things that people are going to do and that are going to work.”

Since the start of November, Connecticut has seen a steep increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, leading at least one hospital to add auxiliary intensive care beds. Though the state’s numbers are lower than they were a year ago, likely due to high rates of vaccination, they are higher than at any other point over the past 10 months.

“The ICUs are full, and the hospitals are full,” said Dr. Jonathan Siner, who works with Kaminski at Yale. “Most hospitals in the state have people waiting because there aren’t beds available.”

Meanwhile, the omicron variant has begun to spread nationwide, leading to predictions of a dire outbreak ahead.

Last week, Rhode Island restored a partial mask mandate for larger indoor spaces, joining California and New York with expanded restrictions amid rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Asked whether Connecticut should pursue more aggressive pandemic restrictions, several local experts said they viewed the situation as complicated or didn’t feel qualified to give policy advice. Keith Grant, senior system director of infection prevention at Hartford HealthCare, said he trusts the governor’s team to make proper decisions.

But most experts say they themselves wear masks indoors in public. Dr. David Banach, an epidemiology at UConn Health, said masks remain important in confined spaces where COVID-19 might travel easily.

“From an individual perspective, the protection from vaccines and boosters is quite high, but one should also take into account other people they may come into contact with,” Banach said. “So if you’re going to come into contact with someone who is immunocompromised or someone who is unvaccinated, those kinds of factors will play a role.”

Experts say Connecticut is in a stronger position now than a year ago, even with the arrival of the omicron variant, due to the state’s high level of vaccination. Whereas last year the physicians who wrote to Lamont advocated for a pause on indoor dining, gyms and large gatherings, this year they largely just want recognition from public officials that COVID-19 is again an urgent problem.

Davis said he would like to see Lamont consider a mask mandate but that he’d also be happy to see a return of the governor’s regular COVID-19 press briefings, which have become sporadic over the second half of this year.

“I would like to see the governor talking more about [COVID], probably back to having more press conferences,” Davis said. “To me, those made a huge difference in terms of public awareness.”

Reiss said the governor would not rule out a return of the press conferences but that today “there’s a lot more information out there,” making the briefings less necessary.

