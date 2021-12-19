ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

How to Get Out of Credit Card Debt in 2022

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfWBW_0dQxWz9400

Image source: Getty Images

Credit card debt can be a tough thing to deal with on multiple levels. First, there are those monthly payments -- the ones that probably monopolize a scary chunk of your income. Plus, high levels of credit card debt could actually result in a lower credit score , making it harder to borrow money when you need to.

If you're starting 2022 with credit card balances to pay off, three key moves on your part could leave you debt-free by the end of the year. Here's how to shed that credit card debt and move forward.

1. Make your balances cheaper to pay off

The problem with credit cards is that they tend to charge a lot of interest so that even a modest balance can grow into a larger one over time as interest accrues. If you're sitting on several costly credit card balances, consolidating that debt could be a smart move.

One option to consider in this regard is a balance transfer . If you have a good enough credit score, you may qualify for an offer that lets you move your different balances onto a single card with a lower interest rate or even a 0% introductory rate .

Another avenue to explore is consolidating your credit card debt with a personal loan . If you're able to get a loan with an interest rate lower than what your credit cards are charging you, your debt will be cheaper to pay off.

2. Rework your budget to free up more cash

You may have certain expenses in your budget that are possible to cut back on. If so, reworking your budget could help you get rid of credit card debt sooner.

Take a look at your various bills. It may be possible to spend a little less on food (say, by swapping some takeout meals for home-cooked ones), or to lower your transportation costs by carpooling to work with a colleague who lives nearby. In fact, a series of small changes to your spending could free up enough cash to make a sizable dent in your credit card balances.

3. Boost your income with a side job

To get ahead of your credit card debt, you may need extra money. Since you can't count on winning the lottery, you can take steps to boost your income by getting a side hustle . Since that money won't be earmarked for regular bills, you can use all of it (minus what you owe in taxes) to whittle down your credit card balances to $0.

Believe it or not, there are a number of lucrative side hustles you can pick up without having to commit to a rigid schedule. If you own a car, for example, you can sign up to drive for a ride-hailing service. And if you have a good eye for numbers, you can see if there's medical billing or data entry work you can do from home when you have free time in the evenings.

If you've landed in credit card debt, you're in good company -- but that doesn't mean you have to stay there. Follow these tips, and hopefully, you'll manage to end 2022 with your credit cards fully paid off.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2023

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Debt#Credit Score#Personal Loan#Get Out#Getty Images Credit
Business Insider

ATM withdrawal limits: How much can you take out with your bank daily?

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
CNBC

How to pick the right premium credit card for your wallet

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Premium credit cards have become a common offering from many large banks, attracting consumers with excellent credit scores who are looking for a card with a long list of benefits and perks. But as premium cards have flooded the market, people may be overwhelmed by all the choices and have issue finding the best one for their wallet.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

How credit card tech has evolved and where it's headed

At this point in time, it's an oddity to come across someone who doesn't have a credit card. More than three-quarters of US consumers have a credit or charge card. And you probably have more than one, as Americans have 3.84 credit cards in their wallets on average. As ubiquitous as they seem, however, credit cards as we know them are a relatively recent development -- Diners Club claims to have launched the first official charge card in 1950. But you can trace the roots of the modern-day credit card much further back in history.
CREDITS & LOANS
hermoney.com

The 5 Easiest Ways To Build Your Credit Score

Consider these 5 bullet-proof ways to build your credit score, whether you're starting from scratch or just looking to bump up that number. Picture it: The many commercials you’ve seen about building your credit score and/or getting a free credit score report from sources like CreditKarma has finally become a reality. You need to see what your credit score is so that you can buy a house or a car, and you’re not quite sure what the complete picture will be. The truth is, you might need help building it. Whether you just started building your credit or your credit took a hit in the past, don’t despair if you need to take out a loan sooner rather than later. There is hope, but best of all, there are simple action steps you can take to raise your number and lower your stress.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CreditCards.com

Credit score needed for the Bank of America Premium Rewards card

You’ll need an excellent credit score to get the Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card. It can take time to build excellent credit, and there are good alternative credit cards available, as well. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
149K+
Followers
72K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy