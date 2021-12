Qualified Charitable Distributions, or QCDs, provide certain IRA owners past 70.5 a means of avoiding taxes versus the conversion strategy used to reduce future RMDs. This article will post with about one week left in 2021 to execute any conversion needed to affect your taxes owed for the current year. Unless you postponed taking your RMD until the last week of the year, it is already too late for 2021 to execute the strategy that is the focus of this article; that being using QCDs, or Qualified Charitable Distributions, instead of RMDs…but there is always next year!

