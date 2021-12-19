ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisle, IL

As plants go dormant for winter, it’s an ideal time to prune trees and shrubs

By Beth Botts, Morton Arboretum, Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago

Leafless trees and shrubs seem almost dead in the winter, but they’re not. Bright daffodils and tulips of springtime and colorful summer perennials may feel like faded memories, yet they’re all still here. They’re just dormant.

“Dormant plants are alive,” said Sharon Yiesla, plant knowledge specialist at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. “They’re just inactive.”

Dormancy is a tactical retreat that gets plants through times when conditions are difficult and resources are short. In the Midwest, many plants become dormant to take refuge from winter. “The weather is cold and windy, and it’s also a time of drought,” she said.

Liquid water is essential to most of a plant’s life processes, but when temperatures fall below freezing and water turns to ice, plants are left high and dry. “Dormancy helps plants do without water until snow melts and spring rains come,” Yiesla said.

In autumn, most plants that are hardy in the Midwest quit photosynthesis — the process of converting water, sunlight and carbon from the air into food. They store the sugars and starches they’ve made safely in their underground roots as a reserve, like a bear that fattens up before hibernating.

Fragile parts that plants can replace next spring, such as leaves and stalks, dry up. They fall to the soil and begin to decay, releasing their nutrients to be used by plants’ roots in future years.

The sturdier parts of a plant, such as the woody trunk and branches of a tree, the roots of an aster or coneflower, or the underground bulbs of tulips, wait out the winter. They are protected by bark or by the soil itself from the extremes of weather. Many trees and shrubs have buds for next year’s leaves and flowers, enclosed and shielded by sturdy bud scales.

Dormancy doesn’t fully protect evergreen plants — those that keep their green leaves in winter, such as pines, spruces, boxwoods, and even some ground covers such as English ivy. They slow down, but they never become deeply dormant like an oak or a lilac. Evergreens continue to photosynthesize and still need water, which they store in their waxy leaves.

They can be damaged if the leaves dry out in harsh, cold winds. Plants with broad evergreen leaves, such as boxwoods and some rhododendrons, are especially vulnerable.

The dormant period, roughly from November through March, is a good time to prune deciduous trees and small shrubs. Without leaves, it’s easy to see the branch structure of a shrub and decide what to trim, and since the plants are dormant, they won’t react with a burst of growth. “They’ll just start growing normally in spring,” Yiesla said.

Cold-weather pruning also reduces the chances of spreading disease and insects by pruning. For example, oaks should only be pruned in winter to prevent oak wilt, a deadly fungus spread by a kind of beetle. Open pruning wounds in trees attract the beetle, and it carries the spores of the fungus from tree to tree. Since the beetles aren’t active in winter, the safe period for pruning an oak is between Oct. 15 and April 1, Yiesla said.

In late winter, days grow longer and the air and soil begin to warm. Plants heed these signals and move toward emerging from dormancy, each species on its own timetable.

Sap starts to flow in late January or early February in some trees, such as maples, walnuts, birches, beeches, hornbeams, and yellowwood. “At that point, it’s a good idea not to prune these trees until the leaves have fully emerged,” Yiesla said. “Pruning while the sap is flowing will result in unsightly ‘bleeding’ from the pruning wounds.”

The greatest risk to plants in winter is not bitter cold, but coming out of dormancy too early. “We often get short mild spells that can warm the soil and trick plants into thinking it’s safe to wake up and sprout,” she said. “Then the cold comes back and gets them.”

To keep plants safely dormant, maintain an insulating layer of mulch over their roots to prevent the soil from warming up prematurely. “That will keep them from starting to grow before spring is really here,” she said.

For tree and plant advice, contact the Plant Clinic at The Morton Arboretum (630-719-2424, mortonarb.org/plant-clinic, or plantclinic@mortonarb.org ). Beth Botts is a staff writer at the Arboretum.

