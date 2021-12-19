Column: Biblioracle picks his favorite fiction books of 2021

I read so much fiction this year. I haven’t read this many novels in a year since I was a kid devouring three or four books a week. And let me tell you, these books were good. I don’t know if it’s a matter of my spirit craving what reading fiction can deliver or happening to choose a bunch of really good books, but who cares? My cup of favorites overfloweth. Let’s see how many I can cram in:

Page Turner of the Year: “ Dream Girl” by Laura Lippman (William Morrow, $28.99). Part riff on Stephen King’s “Misery,” part satire of self-important writing men, all suspense, it kept me guessing even after I’d turned the final page.

Tie for my book of the Year: “Morningside Heights” by Joshua Henkin (Pantheon, $26.95) is a deeply intimate look at a marriage challenged by illness and things too long went unsaid. Henkin has a particular gift for crafting little moments of beauty and heartbreak with an economy of perfect words. Also, lots of people are talking about Patricia Lockwood’s “No One Is Talking About This” (Riverhead, $25) a book that interrogates the relationships we have, both online and off, and what is worth cherishing.

Slow Read of the Year: “Matrix” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead, $28) is a book where it’s best going in knowing as little as possible and just letting the story unfold as you absorb the full richness of an imaginative work. Savor this one, don’t gobble.

Big Book That’s a Fast Read of the Year: Jonathan Franzen’s “Crossroads” (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, $30 ) clocks in at almost six hundred pages, but you’ll get drawn into the drama of the Hildebrandt family from the get-go, and as the narrative hands off to the different characters, even as you’re absorbed by what you’re reading, you’ll be worried about what’s going on with the characters off the page. Franzen starts a planned family trilogy with one of his best novels.

Believe the Hype, or Don’t, Who Cares? Book of the Year: I get there are people who don’t connect with Sally Rooney’s novels of millennials looking for love, meaning, and human connection, but I’ve been charmed every time out, and “Beautiful World, Where Are You” (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, $28) is my favorite of the bunch. All I want for Alice, Felix, Simon, and Eileen is happiness, and seeing them lurch uncertainly for it gets me deeply invested in their fates.

I Dare You to Read It Book of the Year: Said it before, I’ll say it again, Percival Everett is our greatest working writer, and “The Trees” (Graywolf, $16) is Everett at the height of his powers, a book about lynching that is both hilarious and horrifying and unlike anything else you’ve read this year or any other.

Is This Real, or Are We All Dreaming? Book of the Year: The bizarre worldview and off-kilter logic of J. Robert Lennon’s “Subdivision” (Graywolf, $16) combines some Freud, some Jung, some role-playing games, and as you follow the unnamed main character’s quest to leave this very strange neighborhood she seems captive to, you’ll feel increasingly unsettled (in a great way) yourself.

Best Book About Teens for Adults: There is something special about a book that takes the interior lives of teenagers seriously and renders them in a way that makes the book speak powerfully to the concerns of adults. Add in a portrait of a pre-tech boom San Francisco that feels like a warning for the country, and you have Vendela Vida’s “We Run the Tides” (Ecco, $16.99).

John Warner is the author of “Why They Can’t Write: Killing the Five-Paragraph Essay and Other Necessities.”

1. “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones

2. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney

3. “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz

4. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner

5. “Outlawed” by Anna North

— Chrissy H., Wilmington, North Carolina

Is it possible that just a year after winning the Pulitzer Prize for “The Night Watchman,” that Louise Erdrich has delivered a book as propulsive and entertaining as “The Sentence”? More than possible. I think it’s a great book for Chrissy to tackle next.

1. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout

2. “The Archivist” by Rex Pickett

3. “Vera Stanhope Mysteries” by Ann Cleeves

4. “Team of Rivals” by Doris Kearns Goodwin

5. “Bleak House” by Charles Dickens

— Peggy S., Rio Rancho, New Mexico

I see an interest in narratives that feel both epic and personal, which moves me toward Robertson Davies and his Cornish Trilogy which starts with “The Rebel Angels.”

1. “Freedom” by Epictetus

2. “L’ Anomalie” by Herve le Tellier

3. “The Chestnut Man” by Soren Sveistrup

4. “Brief Answers to the Big Questions” by Stephen Hawking

5. “All the King’s Men” by Robert Penn Warren

— Manos M., Athens, Greece

For Manos, I’m recommending the smart, smart satire of Lars Iyer’s “Wittgenstein Jr.”

