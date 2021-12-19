ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Biblioracle picks his favorite fiction books of 2021

By John Warner, Chicago Tribune
I read so much fiction this year. I haven’t read this many novels in a year since I was a kid devouring three or four books a week. And let me tell you, these books were good. I don’t know if it’s a matter of my spirit craving what reading fiction can deliver or happening to choose a bunch of really good books, but who cares? My cup of favorites overfloweth. Let’s see how many I can cram in:

Page Turner of the Year: Dream Girl” by Laura Lippman (William Morrow, $28.99). Part riff on Stephen King’s “Misery,” part satire of self-important writing men, all suspense, it kept me guessing even after I’d turned the final page.

Tie for my book of the Year: “Morningside Heights” by Joshua Henkin (Pantheon, $26.95) is a deeply intimate look at a marriage challenged by illness and things too long went unsaid. Henkin has a particular gift for crafting little moments of beauty and heartbreak with an economy of perfect words. Also, lots of people are talking about Patricia Lockwood’s “No One Is Talking About This” (Riverhead, $25) a book that interrogates the relationships we have, both online and off, and what is worth cherishing.

Slow Read of the Year: “Matrix” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead, $28) is a book where it’s best going in knowing as little as possible and just letting the story unfold as you absorb the full richness of an imaginative work. Savor this one, don’t gobble.

Big Book That’s a Fast Read of the Year: Jonathan Franzen’s “Crossroads” (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, $30 ) clocks in at almost six hundred pages, but you’ll get drawn into the drama of the Hildebrandt family from the get-go, and as the narrative hands off to the different characters, even as you’re absorbed by what you’re reading, you’ll be worried about what’s going on with the characters off the page. Franzen starts a planned family trilogy with one of his best novels.

Believe the Hype, or Don’t, Who Cares? Book of the Year: I get there are people who don’t connect with Sally Rooney’s novels of millennials looking for love, meaning, and human connection, but I’ve been charmed every time out, and “Beautiful World, Where Are You” (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, $28) is my favorite of the bunch. All I want for Alice, Felix, Simon, and Eileen is happiness, and seeing them lurch uncertainly for it gets me deeply invested in their fates.

I Dare You to Read It Book of the Year: Said it before, I’ll say it again, Percival Everett is our greatest working writer, and “The Trees” (Graywolf, $16) is Everett at the height of his powers, a book about lynching that is both hilarious and horrifying and unlike anything else you’ve read this year or any other.

Is This Real, or Are We All Dreaming? Book of the Year: The bizarre worldview and off-kilter logic of J. Robert Lennon’s “Subdivision” (Graywolf, $16) combines some Freud, some Jung, some role-playing games, and as you follow the unnamed main character’s quest to leave this very strange neighborhood she seems captive to, you’ll feel increasingly unsettled (in a great way) yourself.

Best Book About Teens for Adults: There is something special about a book that takes the interior lives of teenagers seriously and renders them in a way that makes the book speak powerfully to the concerns of adults. Add in a portrait of a pre-tech boom San Francisco that feels like a warning for the country, and you have Vendela Vida’s “We Run the Tides” (Ecco, $16.99).

John Warner is the author of “Why They Can’t Write: Killing the Five-Paragraph Essay and Other Necessities.”

Twitter @biblioracle

Book recommendations from the Biblioracle

John Warner tells you what to read based on the last five books you’ve read.

1. “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones

2. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney

3. “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz

4. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner

5. “Outlawed” by Anna North

— Chrissy H., Wilmington, North Carolina

Is it possible that just a year after winning the Pulitzer Prize for “The Night Watchman,” that Louise Erdrich has delivered a book as propulsive and entertaining as “The Sentence”? More than possible. I think it’s a great book for Chrissy to tackle next.

1. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout

2. “The Archivist” by Rex Pickett

3. “Vera Stanhope Mysteries” by Ann Cleeves

4. “Team of Rivals” by Doris Kearns Goodwin

5. “Bleak House” by Charles Dickens

— Peggy S., Rio Rancho, New Mexico

I see an interest in narratives that feel both epic and personal, which moves me toward Robertson Davies and his Cornish Trilogy which starts with “The Rebel Angels.”

1. “Freedom” by Epictetus

2. “L’ Anomalie” by Herve le Tellier

3. “The Chestnut Man” by Soren Sveistrup

4. “Brief Answers to the Big Questions” by Stephen Hawking

5. “All the King’s Men” by Robert Penn Warren

— Manos M., Athens, Greece

For Manos, I’m recommending the smart, smart satire of Lars Iyer’s “Wittgenstein Jr.”

Get a reading from the Biblioracle

Send a list of the last five books you’ve read and your hometown to biblioracle@gmail.com .

Joan Didion, who died today in New York at the age of 87, was a writer all her life. Her work, whether fiction or journalism, was clear-sighted, precise and perceptive, and always peppered with her signature bone-dry wit. "Had I been blessed with even limited access to my own mind there would have been no reason to write," she explained in her 1976 essay "Why I Write". "I write entirely to find out what I'm thinking, what I'm looking at, what I see and what it means. What I want and what I fear."Born on 5 December 1934 in Sacramento,...
For those who love to read, there are few things better than curling up on the couch on a cold winter’s day with a hot beverage, and getting lost in a story. To help you share your love of reading, we asked local educators and librarians to recommend one book for holiday gift-giving.
'The Promise' by Damon Galgut. (Europa Editions, $25.) The title of this powerful, emotionally charged novel — winner of this year's Booker Prize — refers to a pledge made by Rachel Swart, the matriarch of a white South African family, to bequeath a house on her farm to loyal Black servant Salome. But when Rachel dies, so too does Salome's hope of claiming her inheritance. Galgut charts the wayward progress and mixed fortunes of Rachel's racist husband, Manie, and their three children — feckless Anton, faithless Astrid and guilt-ridden Amor — through subsequent decades, while simultaneously depicting a nation undergoing tumultuous change.
Historical fiction connects the past with our present and thus, helps us make sense of our lives’ trajectories in respect to the grander scheme of things. While reading history helps us comprehend past events, reading historical fiction enables us to humanize the past and the people who walked this planet before us, many moons ago. We learn to be in better sync with our humanity after reading about the countless atrocities that have destroyed the lives of our predecessors. The past is not just a series of dates and facts to be memorized. It is intermingled with our current reality and therefore needs to be studied with precision. Historical fiction demystifies the past and shows it as what it actually was. We get to learn about ordinary people living in the midst of extraordinary happenings and vice-versa. As the time machine is still a pipe dream, what better way is there to revisit the past than to pick up historical fiction? Whether you’re a beginner to this genre or have been a fan for some time now, this list of the most influential historical fiction of all time might be helpful. Keep reading to know more about what roles gender, class, and ethnicity played in our defining our present.
I’m a nerd. I love to watch anime and documentaries about ancient Egypt, to cosplay, and to collect books, jewelry, and tarot card decks. Nerdhood is varied, and nerds comes in all different shapes and sizes; being a nerd is about loving a hobby, a fandom, or even a career so much that you want to collect and know everything you possibly can about it. We’re not necessarily what they paint us to be on TV (ahem, Big Bang Theory)—but TV and film have provided us with some of the best fictional nerds out there. Here are some of my favorites.
Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion “Let Me Tell You What I Mean,” 2021, Alfred A. Knopf.“South and West: From a Notebook,” 2017, Alfred A. Knopf.“Blue Nights,” 2011, Alfred A. Knopf.“We Tell Ourselves Stories in Order to Live: Collected Nonfiction,” 2006, Alfred A. Knopf.“The Year of Magical Thinking,” 2005, Alfred A. Knopf.“Where I Was From,” 2003, Alfred A. Knopf.“Political Fictions,” 2001, Alfred A. Knopf.“The Last Thing He Wanted,” 1996, Alfred A. Knopf.“After Henry,” 1992, Simon & Schuster.“Miami ” 1987, Simon & Schuster.“Democracy,” 1984, Simon & Schuster.“The White Album,” 1979,...
I’m not reading anything this week. Not for this column anyway. Mostly I’ve been reading emails from you, readers. A few weeks ago I attached a question to the Best Books of 2021: What did you like this year? Old or new? Anything? The response was a happy flood of thoughtful memories, of pleasantly lost afternoons with thrillers and up-all-night dives into politics. (If you your wrote but ...
Is a biweekly column written by librarians at the Burnham Memorial Library in Colchester. Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders, Adult Fiction — 2017. Saunders’ highly original novel takes place in a cemetery during a single evening in 1862. Abraham Lincoln’s 11 year-old son, Willie, has just died. Lincoln, overcome with grief, returns to his son’s crypt and cradles Willie’s body in his arms. The president is unaware of an entire community of ghosts who watch him mourn. The ghosts are all lingering in the “bardo,” a transitional stage between life and death. Trapped in their unresolved lifetime issues, they are in denial about their own deaths, referring to their corpses as “sick-forms” and their coffins as “sick-boxes.”
- - - The corrupt, licentious court of England's James I makes a fittingly baroque backdrop for "A Net for Small Fishes," Lucy Jago's novel (based on an actual 17th-century scandal) about a complicated female friendship fueled by ambition and anger. When narrator Anne Turner first lays eyes on Frances Howard, in January 1609, she sees a weeping 18-year-old covered with welts after being whipped by her husband. These are of no concern to her mother, who has summoned Anne to dress Frances for a court appearance and coldly advises her daughter to "submit to your marriage," which was arranged to serve the political interests of the powerful Howard family. Her 17-year-old husband beats her because he has been unable to consummate their union, Frankie confides. "I am very unhappy," she whispers, slipping her hand into Anne's. "In that moment, I recognized Frances Howard to be the dream I had long held," Anne tells us. "With Frankie, I could have the life I had always wanted."
We all use some form of media to relax, destress and unwind after a busy week. For you, it may be the food network, an action movie or a spy novel. We all have our favorite characters or stories across many different mediums. But let me tell you; if you aren't reading comic books, you're probably missing out.
