Wealth and power collude in the dark | Editorial

As the sticky saga entangling the nation’s largest electric utility and a web of secretive political committees unfolds on the Sentinel’s front page, the questions keep piling up. The answers, unfortunately, may be a long time coming if they ever emerge.

And that’s a problem. Because this story is just one illustration of a vast and growing problem: The Sunshine State’s politics are being undermined by a creeping darkness that goes beyond the age-old courtship between the state’s elected leadership and the wealthy, powerful corporations that fund their ambitions and expect a return on investment. That equation often circumvented or even undermined the people whose needs should have come first, but now it’s progressed to hoodwinking them — rigging elections to favor the candidates calculated to be the most amenable to the demands of the powerful interests writing the checks.

In the 2020 elections, that unfolded in three state Senate districts, where so-called “ghost” candidates tipped the balance of votes in Republicans’ favor in at least one race and may have helped the GOP keep control of the Senate. Some of those behind the scheme have been identified; prosecutors say one of them, a former state senator himself, actually boasted of his role in recruiting a ringer with the same last name as the Democratic candidate in a South Florida race, in an evident (and successful) attempt to split Democratic votes and hand the race to the Republican.

But who was writing the checks? At this point, it’s nearly impossible to say. Law enforcement and media reports have traced the money a few steps back from those said to be directly involved in the ghost candidate scheme. One of the most definitive links is to a political nonprofit called Grow United Inc., which sent $550,000 to two groups that paid for mailers extolling the bogus candidates. That link leads to another group with the lofty name of Let’s Preserve the American Dream Inc., which poured money into Grow United’s coffers. Neither group is required to reveal their donors, but the latter nonprofit has connections to some of Florida’s wealthiest and most powerful business interests. And both have ties to Matrix, an Alabama-based communications firm that controlled Grow United and worked closely with the head of the American Dream group.

And that leads us to one of Matrix’s former clients, Florida Power and Light, and the troubling questions that arise as the Sentinel explores a cache of documents that includes memos, bank documents, invoices and emails depicting a deliberately convoluted flow of money.

Start with this critical point: Right now, there’s no proof that FPL (a subsidiary of NextEra Energy and the provider of power to 5 million Florida homes and businesses) has done anything illegal. But as stories by the Sentinel’s Annie Martin and Jason Garcia reveal, the documents established linkages that were previously unseen and unearthed transfers of cash that both donor and recipient obviously wanted to be kept secret.

The latest revelation is the most jaw-dropping yet. It centers on a lengthy, redacted investigation report to James “Jim” Robo, the chairman of FPL’s parent company, NextEra Energy Inc. As Martin and Garcia reported:

The memos laid out a proposal, written with help from one of Florida’s top law firms, for how FPL money could be filtered through a network of companies and nonprofits that would then make campaign contributions to politicians in Florida and around the country. One of the chief goals was secrecy — as one memo phrased it, to “minimize all public reporting of entities and activities.”

Details of the scheme, the records show, were sent to an email inbox that bore the name “Theodore Hayes.” But that person does not exist. It was a pseudonym for the memos’ real recipient — Eric Silagy , FPL’s president and CEO. FPL has confirmed as much, though it claims the account was set up by Matrix and that the scheme was never implemented.

Regardless of who set it up, fake names are always a red flag.

The document also describes the web of influence that attempted to entice a member of the Jacksonville City Council into a six-figure job that would likely lead to his resignation from the elected post. Notably, the official was a key opponent of an effort to sell Jacksonville’s electric utility — to FPL.

All this is overshadowed by one overarching reality: FPL and the other entities involved in this chain craved secrecy, and went to great lengths to get it.

Again, there’s no direct link between FPL and any of the crimes that have been charged, or proven. But the company had so many avenues, so many ways it could have directed its political efforts — including committees that would have allowed the company to pour nearly unlimited cash into electioneering efforts. Why did it choose this complex network of shadowy operators?

The answer to that may never be known. But one thing is becoming clear: This flow of dark money is more than just a trickle. It’s a powerfully malevolent river, one that flows mostly underground — one that is eroding the roots of democracy and corrupting the ability of Floridians to control their own government. Or even to understand what is being wrought in their name.

They deserve better. If state lawmakers care about the integrity of Florida elections, they’ll look for ways to close off these hidden channels and bring Florida’s power structure back into the light. In future editorials, we’ll look at ways that can be accomplished. But there’s little hope for a solution without the political will to change.

Editorials are the opinion of the Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board and are written by one of our members or a designee. The editorial board consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker, Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio, Jay Reddick and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Send emails to insight@orlandosentinel.com .