Keanu Reeves compares Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions disappointment to Star Wars

Keanu Reeves has compared the disappointment many fans felt over the Matrix sequels to Star Wars .

The actor, 57, plays Neo in the science-fiction film series, which is returning this week after 18 years with The Matrix Resurrections .

It’s the third sequel following The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions , which were released in 2002 and 2003, respectively.

Both films received negative reviews at the time – especially when compared with the response to the critically-acclaimed original Matrix film, which was released in 1999.

Reeves acknowledged the fact that fans felt disappointed by the sequels in a new interview with The Guardian .

The interview notes that the actor is “sympathetic” to these fans as he experienced a similar feeling when he saw third Star Wars fillm Return of the Jedi as a 19-year-old in 1983.

“I went in, like, ‘Wow, I wonder, are they gonna do this, and will they do that…? And then I was, like, ‘Oh no. Oh no .’ Um, so I totally get it.”

He continued: “I know that experience as a filmgoer. But I just try to let films be, y’know? I try to think about what the creators were going for. It’s their work of art, man. I try to come to their art and meet it wherever it is.”

The first reactions to The Matrix Resurrections , which is directed by Lana Wachowski, have arrived following the film’s premiere .

It will be released in cinemas on 23 December.