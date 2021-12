MiHoYo announced a Genshin Impact event to be held in the Alps. The official Genshin Impact Twitter account shared several images of promotional illustrations set up at the Val Thorens resort. This includes artwork of one of the two player characters, and promotional artwork of Paimon and Albedo. Additionally, the a Venti standee is now on display at the resort. Additionally, miHoYo mentioned that the Alps resort will host several “mysterious events” related to Genshin Impact. However, it has yet to disclose any detail. The event began on December 14, 2021. miHoYo has not disclosed when the event will end.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO