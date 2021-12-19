ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man injured in Portsmouth shooting, police investigating

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man was injured in a shooting in Portsmouth early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Effingham Street and Lincoln Street.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. His condition is currently unknown.

There is no further information at this time.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

