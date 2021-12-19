ASK IRA: Will Heat be keeping an eye on a familiar face in G League?

Mario Chalmers. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

Q: Ira, did you see? Mario Chalmers is back. So now you can stop writing about the Heat needing to add a veteran point guard. — Sandy.

A: A few things to unwrap here (as well as the offering the transparency that I omitted several exclamation points after the question mark above): While I did return to the habit of noting the lack of an efficient backup point guard at the start of the season, particularly in the games that Kyle Lowry missed, that was before the emergence of Gabe Vincent. With Vincent playing at his current level, it is highly doubtful that there are many (if any) available point guards who would merit time ahead of him in the Heat rotation. Also, for all that Mario Chalmers provided during the Heat’s Big Three era, that was seven years ago. Mario is 35 now, and has been out of the NBA since 2018. That is not a direction the Heat are going. And yet power to Mario if he believes signing on in the G League could give him an opportunity similar to the one Isaiah Thomas is receiving with the Lakers. Mario always had oversized confidence, so there is nothing wrong with dreaming. I doubt there are many, if any, NBA teams that have carried a pair of 35-year-old point guards, with Lowry taking care of matter for the Heat at that age.

Q: I love watching our undrafted guys have nights like Friday. It really shows why the Heat can trade away late first-round picks and bypass mid-level guys to develop their own pack of roster players. We seem to question every year why they wouldn’t go after such and such bench player and the Heat know why. With the development of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, do you think the Heat entertain offers for Duncan? — Cooper, Key Largo.

A: First, you can have many nice things, including Duncan Robinson. And how about, since Duncan cannot be traded until Jan. 15 at the earliest that we table such conversation at least until then? There still is plenty of time for Duncan to offer ample reminder of why he stood as a revelation the past two seasons. As it is, he already has started to come around from previous struggles.

Q: Marcus Garrett was good on defense Friday night in Orlando, which should surprise quite literally nobody that watched him at Kansas. — M.D.

A: And he has proven to be a quality rebounder, including during his time with the Heat’s G League affiliate. So it now comes down to many of the questions the Heat have faced with KZ Okpala, namely whether there is enough of an offensive game there to anchor an NBA career. If both can come around, you could have a 94-foot backcourt defender in Garrett an a 94-foot frontcourt defender in Okpala.