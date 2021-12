If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Apple released its new MagSafe Battery Pack last month for the iPhone 12 series. It’s so cool! It attaches to any of Apple’s iPhone 12 models using the nifty magnetic MagSafe system. Slap it on anytime you need a quick charge, and then pop it back off when you’re good to go! The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is cool indeed. But it suffers from the same problem that affects so many other Apple accessories. You guessed it: this option is very expensive. $99 is a lot to spend on any smartphone accessory, let alone one with a capacity of 2920 mAh. Fortunately for Apple fans, there are other MagSafe battery pack options on Amazon. Even though it is discounted right now to $89, that’s still a lot.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO