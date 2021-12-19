ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Croton-Harmon High School soccer player signs with American University

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Tamara Taylor-Moore, a senior at Croton-Harmon High School, has been signed on to play soccer with American University.

