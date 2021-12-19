ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

10 of Cornwall’s best winter holiday stays

By Becky Barnicoat
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jP662_0dQxVRIH00
Winter wonderland: Port Isaac in North Cornwall, on a bracing February day.

Port Isaac

The Golden Lion pub, perched high above the harbour in Port Isaac, has it all – snuggly wood panelling, a roaring fire and good beer. Winter is the perfect time to visit this fishing village – the gift shops may be closed, but the village won’t be swamped with the Doc Martin fanclub. There’s a spectacular circular walk past Kellan Head to Port Quin – or continue on to the Rumps, an iron age fort jutting out from the Pentire headland. Stay in a former pilchard cellar, a National Trust property nestled right on the shingle at Port Quin – and brace yourself for a gale.

Carolina Cellar, from £307 for two nights in January, nationaltrust.org.uk

The Roseland Peninsula

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lnoyq_0dQxVRIH00
Good cheer: The Roseland Inn, a great place to stop for a pint. Photograph: Car PubImage/Alamy

On the south coast, the Roseland Peninsula is a hidden gem with beautiful beaches and secluded bays. In Portscatho, early risers can watch the sun come up with coffee and custard tarts at Tatams café above the beach or have a winter sea swim, if you dare. There are plenty of pubs to check out – the Plume of Feathers in Portscatho, the King’s Head at Ruan Lanihorne, and the Roseland Inn at Philleigh are all cosy places for a pint by the fire. Stay at Cow Parsley Cottage, a short walk from Philleigh. With two outdoor baths set side-by-side in its garden, what could be better than taking a hot bubble bath in the cold air at sundown? If you’re lucky, you’ll see the resident barn owl, too fly past.

Cow Parsley Cottage, from £180 per night, penhallowfarmholidays.co.uk

Zennor, near Penzance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Z0GV_0dQxVRIH00
Warm your cockles: there’s good food and an open fire at The Gurnard’s Head. Photograph: Kevin Britland/Alamy

You can’t miss the Gurnard’s Head. This bright yellow pub is like a dollop of English mustard on the cliffs, a beacon of warmth and hospitality above the jagged rocks. Weary walkers can find good food and an open fire. There are lovely bedrooms upstairs. Before you settle in, clear your head with a stomp across the fields to the Gurnard’s Head itself, a towering rock promontory with big Game of Thrones energy. Once the cobwebs are dealt with, head back to the pub. You’ll want to book table 18 in the window, with the best views of the sea.

Winter breaks from £185

for two, dinner B&B, Sun-Thu, gurnardshead.co.uk

Mousehole

Mousehole does winter in style: in December and January, the harbour is festooned in a spectacular display of old-fashioned Christmas lights. Stay in the Old Coastguard – sister hotel to the Gurnard’s Head. It has the same irresistible offering of good food, good wine, cosy bedrooms – and it’s kid- and dog-friendly. Catch a matinee at the nearby Newlyn Filmhouse, in a converted fish merchant, before heading back to the Coastguard for dinner. Winter breaks from £185 for two, supper and B&B, two nights Sun-Thu; Sunday Sleepovers £207.50, for lunch, supper and B&B, oldcoastguardhotel.co.uk

Falmouth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ceR00_0dQxVRIH00
Falmouth at dusk: stay at the Star and Garter, a pub with apartments and great views. Photograph: Allan Baxter/Getty Images

Spend lazy days exploring Falmouth town and relax with a Breton cider by the fire at pub-bookshop Beerwolf Books. Eat the best pasty of your life at Proper Pasties, a hole-in-the-wall joint on Upton Slip, or enjoy an espresso and some socialist theory at Rubicund, a radical bookshop-café in the historic St Georges Arcade. Stay at the Star and Garter, a foodie pub with three apartments upstairs, which have everything you need in the depths of winter: a soft bed, a deep bath, a massive telly, and killer views. The apartments are self-catering, but the food (and rum) in the pub downstairs is exceptional.

Apartments

from £170 per night. Breakfast boxes are available for £35 extra, which include everything you need for a hearty fry up; starandgarterfalmouth.co.uk

Porthleven and the Lizard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLDHh_0dQxVRIH00
Shore leave: the Lizard Point Lighthouse at sunrise. Photograph: Ashley_Hampson/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The village of Porthleven, on the south coast, is famous for images of vast waves breaking over its harbourside walls and churchduring winter storms – and the best seat in town is at the Ship Inn, an atmospheric pub where you can watch the sea explode against the harbour walls. Walk to nearby Lizard Point, then warm up with lunch at the Polpeor café, perched perilously high on the cliffs. Stay in Pednagothollan, a large house on the Lizard cliffs with views of Kynance Cove, which has great prices for winter stays.

From £995 for 7 nights, sleeps 6;

Helford, near Falmouth

If the weather gets too much, retreat to the sheltered creeks around the Helford Passage. Here, nestled among ancient woodland, you’ll find the Ferry Boat Inn, perched on the banks of the river, with tables outside so parents can eat and drink, while kids play on the beach. Come for the Sunday roasts, which are indecently huge and delicious. Nearby Trebah Garden is a subtropical paradise teeming with tree ferns, bamboo and hydrangeas. It also has a private beach, perfect for wild swimming – yes, even in winter. Stay at Little Trenant Barn on Polwheveral Creek, which comes with its own rowing boat, called Sandy.

From £145 per night, sleeps 4

; airbnb.co.uk

Trevose Head

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XIMuM_0dQxVRIH00
The whole hog: The Pig, Harlyn Bay, Cornwal. Photograph: Jake Eastham

At Trevose Head spindly trees dot the wild cliff tops and the sea booms in dramatic gorges. Constantine, Booby’s and Trevone are great beaches for a stormy stomp. If you fancy eating out, locals rave about Prawn on the Lawn in Padstow, which won UK seafood restaurant of the year in 2020. And stay at the cosy Pig at Harlyn Bay, a warren-like country pile: guests are actively encouraged to collapse into with velvet armchairs by the fire. Collapse, cocktail in hand, before tucking into exceptional food in the candlelit dining room, scented with dried rosemary and woodsmoke.

From £150

; thepighotel.com

Penzance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZbcH_0dQxVRIH00
All mod cons: the Chapel House in Penzance.

In bad weather, Penzance’s seafront becomes a theatre where the waves put on a thrilling show. After a walk along the promenade, explore the thriving independent high street where chic homeware boutiques, such as No 56, rub shoulders with old-fashioned gems like Jim’s department store, where you can buy everything from a set of vampire teeth to an enamel pie dish. Don’t miss Tam O’Shanter, a tiny shop selling traditional wool jumpers, frame-knitted by “83-year-old Frank”. Warm up at the Honey Pot, a cosy café that serves roasts on a Sunday. Chapel House, a serene hotel in the centre of town, has baths in the bedrooms and views of St Michael’s Mount.

From £160 per night; chapelhousepz.co.uk

Portholland, near Mevagissey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvygm_0dQxVRIH00

Enjoy a windswept walk along Portholland Beach before lunch at the Kings Arms in the nearby fishing port of Mevagissey. It’s a proper pub, with excellent wine and plenty of atmosphere – think heavy wooden tables, a flagstone floor, and daily menus scrawled in chalk. Book ahead for their Festive Feasts through December. Chapel House on Portholland Beach is the ultimate cosy stay for new year and beyond. Curl up with a book while the rain batters the arched windows which face straight out to the sea.

From £100 per night, sleeps 6, children welcome, sawdays.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

My winter of love: It was our first holiday together. Could we find romance in a squalid caravan?

The first weekend away. An auspicious landmark in any relationship, but especially with the new boyfriend still living at home with his parents and me 200 miles away in thin-walled student digs with seven sharp-eared housemates. Such was the allure of privacy, I didn’t ask any questions. “My mate’s got a place in north Wales we can have for the weekend,” he said. “No one will bother us.” I thought it sweet and funny to call him Danno, and told him to book it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

French zoo closes after pack of nine wolves escapes

Authorities in the south of France have temporarily shut down a zoo after a pack of nine wolves escaped from an enclosure during visiting hours, officials have said. No humans were injured in the incident last weekend at the Trois Vallées zoo in Montredon-Labessonnié in the south-west Tarn region but four of the wolves were shot dead by park workers and five were anaesthetised by local officials on the scene, Fabien Chollet, a local official, told AFP on Friday.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Can we go on holiday in Tenerife with my 12-year-old daughter?

We are due to fly to Tenerife for a family holiday on 29 December. It was rolled over from last year. I have two children, aged nine and 12. The Spanish government requires all children of 12 and over to be fully vaccinated, but the UK government has not permitted 12- to 15-year-olds to receive a second jab. Consequently, my 12-year-old only received one dose. Do we need to cancel this holiday?
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationAU

From enormous tides to millions of shells, here are 6 unique beaches for your summer road trip

As lockdowns ease and we head into summer, many Australians have started thinking about their beach holiday. For most people, a beach involves sun, sand, salt, and waves. A beach is a beach – right? For coastal scientists and engineers, it’s a little different. We wonder how these beaches are made and why they are so different. Australia has over 35,000 kilometres of coastline to explore, and our beaches can differ radically. In Australia’s south, where tides are smaller and waves bigger, we get high energy beaches with lots of surf and sand. The north’s larger tides and smaller waves mean...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Golden Lion#Kynance Cove#Weather#Kellan Head#Rumps#National Trust#Nationaltrust Org Uk#Cow Parsley Cottage#Philleigh#English
The Independent

Best budget hotels in Edinburgh to stay for value of money

A city break in Edinburgh tops many a UK bucket list. But here’s the thing: the crowds attending its world-beating festivals and marquee events can make sourcing the right hotel an intimidating experience. There are the expensive ones, pocketed in miniature estates; and the pricey Princes Street bastions, which give Edinburgh Castle a run for its money in terms of jewel-dripping glamour. But in the wynds and alleys between there are plenty of less flashy, less splashy boltholes and boutiques worthy of your patronage.Outside of August, December and the buildup to Hogmanay (New Year’s Eve, for those not in the...
WORLD
The Independent

Cornwall off season: A soulful walker’s break without the crowds

“Would you like to book a shower for when you arrive in Cornwall?” the host onboard the sleeper train to Penzance asked me as I boarded the Night Riviera at London’s Paddington station on a cold Friday evening. I declined the offer, telling him that I was planning a wake-up swim at Penzance’s Jubilee Pool, just a few minutes’ walk from the station where we’d arrive before sunrise.Early the next morning, as the steam from the geothermally heated outdoor pool enveloped me, I knew I had made the right decision to have this long winter weekend away in Cornwall. I’d...
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

Why Cornwall's coolest staycation spot has still got it

No matter who tells me otherwise, check-out time at a hotel is midday. Breakfast is at 10.30am. But when I went to visit some friends in Cornwall recently, for my annual jaunt to the cliffside beauty of Boscastle and its Museum of Witchcraft and Magic, I struggled to find a B&B that wanted to take a booking for anything less than two nights – and the only one I could find wanted me out at 10am.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
World
Vegetarian Times

What’s in Season: The Best Winter Fruits and Vegetables

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Winter may not be the season you most associate with fresh produce – especially if you live in a place where wind and snow may a damper on your weekly stroll through the farmer’s market – but thinks aren’t as bleak as they may seem. The best winter fruits and vegetables are bright gems on these cold dark days. Here are some of our favorites.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popular Mechanics

10 Best Robes for Men and Women to Stay Cozy In All Winter

A warm robe is undeniably necessary for getting through winter. Sure, it's useful when you get out of the shower or bath, but it's also an extra layer to wrap yourself in while lounging around the house. Queue a great book or movie and a mug of hot chocolate (your choice of straight or spiked), and it'll be March before you know it.
APPAREL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Christmas in Cornwall

It has been widely proven that a disaster in the kitchen sometimes results in cherished memory. I have an abundant supply of such recollections, but the one I am about to relate to is very special to me. In December 1992 I departed Italy for the west coast of Cornwall with the intention of spending two months on my own. It is hard to imagine a world in which the resources we have today were not even imaginable. It was no joke to organize from a distance my stay in such an isolated and rural place. By mail, and also through an incalculable number of communications, I was finally able to reach a farmer who had a summer cottage a few hundred meters from the rough cliffs of Cape Cornwall. It was just what I was looking for, but I had to convince the man to rent me a house that was only equipped for summer living. Confronted with my obstinacy, the farmer promised he would do everything possible to make the place habitable that upcoming winter. I arrived from London on a gloomy afternoon. The farmer and his sons met me at a bus stop after an interminable journey because the usual train had been suspended due to heavy flooding in the south of England. The boys, ruddy from the cold, their tee-shirts snapping in the breeze, loaded my luggage into the car, and off we went under scudding clouds along lanes half-hidden by gorse bending in the wind.
LIFESTYLE
E! News

This Year's Best Holiday Gifts According to TikTok

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Cottages to Book in Cornwall

These striking, triangular lodges look like giant pieces of Toblerone dotting the Cornwall countryside. Slender but tall, the two-floor properties each squeeze in two bedrooms and a fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher, microwave and fridge-freezer – some even come with an outdoor hot tub. Travelling in a larger group? Book the 14-person country house overlooking a lake. The property’s Three Lakes bar stocks wines from the nearby Camel Valley vineyard, and on-site activities include footgolf, tennis and boat and bike hire.
WORLD
Morganton News Herald

The best women’s winter coats for extreme cold

From extra-long down parkas to short and athletic puffer jackets ready for the ski slopes, these are the best winter jackets for women to protect against extreme winter weather conditions. Warmest women’s winter coat: Canada Goose. Canada Goose Trillium Down Parka: available at Backcountry. Canada Goose makes some of...
APPAREL
PopSugar

It's Official: These Are the Best Winter Boots From Nordstrom

Let's be honest: the first official day of winter might not be for another week, but the weather outside is pretty frightful. So if you haven't already, it's about time you stock up on sweaters, insulating coats, and some winter boots. But can we chat about the latter for a second? Sure, winter boots might be designed to keep our feet warm and dry — as well as keep us from slipping on those inevitable slick spots — but they don't have the most stylish reputation. (When you hear the phrase "winter boots," you probably envision a clunky pair that'll weigh you down.)
APPAREL
todaysparent.com

Stay sun smart this winter

Every parent knows that sunscreen is a must on sunny summer days, but how sun smart is your family during the winter? The truth is, sun protection can be just as important during the winter, especially if you’re taking part in outdoor activities like tobogganing, skiing and snowboarding. That’s because fresh white snow reflects up to 88 per cent of the sun’s UV rays, almost doubling a person’s UV exposure.
SKIN CARE
kingstonthisweek.com

Still plenty on offer in Cornwall/SDG through the holidays

Although the city announced on Wednesday, it would cancel all of its recreation bookings at the aquatic centre, Benson Centre, and Cornwall Civic Complex, there are still quite a few things to do during the holiday break. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
POLITICS
The Independent

High demand for travel during first Christmas getaway in two years

The first Christmas getaway for two years has led to high demand for leisure journeys by road, rail and air.A survey of nearly 2,000 people in Britain for watchdog Transport Focus indicated that 44% plan to travel to visit friends or family over the festive period.Coronavirus restrictions meant many people missed out on such visits 12 months ago.The poll suggested the majority of those planning a getaway this year intend to travel by road, with only one in 10 using public transport.An estimated 4.1 million journeys by people embarking on overnight stays or day trips will take place on UK...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

The Guardian

87K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy