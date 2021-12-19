TV tonight: a house of horrors inspires new BBC thriller

The Girl Before

9pm, BBC One

Hundreds of well-off, seemingly smart people are desperate to rent One Folgate Street – a soulless London grand design rented out by a cryptic landlord (David Oyelowo) who has a list of 100 ridiculous stipulations such as “no books”. For Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), the house is a place to escape a recent trauma. But this is a thriller series, not an observation on the housing crisis – Jane soon learns the fate of the girl who lived there before (Jessica Plummer). Hollie Richardson

The Royal Variety Performance

7.20pm, ITV

In the second of his Christmas telly specials, Alan Carr hosts a night of performances by stars such as Rod Stewart and Elvis Costello. Then hold on to your hats: the cast of Moulin Rouge perform. HR

Daniel Barenboim: In His Own Words

9pm, BBC Four

From his roots as a piano child prodigy in Buenos Aires to his meteoric rise to fame in classical music, the conductor and pianist speaks candidly about his music and life, as well as his relationship with Jacqueline du Pré. HR

Rob & Romesh vs Christmas

9pm, Sky Max

Having asked the former’s Instagram followers to suggest a Christmas challenge, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are training to join the circus ahead of a potentially dangerous gala performance. Acrobatics and knife-throwing are among the skills that do not come easily. Jack Seale



Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City

10.15pm, ITV

Ladies and gentleman: the Christmas Crooner has arrived, celebrating 10 years since his chart-topping festive album (it feels much, much longer to be honest). Expect an hour of comforting, reliable entertainment. HR

Buried

10pm, Sky Crime

Not-so-festive fun. In 1969, eight-year-old Californian Susan Nason was abducted and murdered while walking to school. The crime remained unsolved for 20 years, until Susan’s childhood friend Eileen Franklin claimed, via a “buried” memory, that her own father George Franklin was the perpetrator. This four-part documentary unpicks the case. Ali Catterall

Film choice

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 6.45pm, Film4

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Photograph: Landmark Media/Alamy

Despite being separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this terrifically creative animation’s multiverse plot seems to have influenced the direction of the main Avengers series. Taking sustenance from the comics, directorial trio Bob Persicheti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman deliver many dimensions of Spidey, principally Shameik Moore’s Black teenager Miles Morales, but also Spider-Woman, a film noir version and Peter Porker, a web-slinging pig, as evil is vanquished again. Simon Wardell

The Invisible Woman, 11.45pm, BBC Two

A corrective to the seasonal Dickens love-in, this biographical drama directed by and starring Ralph Fiennes is taken from Claire Tomalin’s book about the Victorian author’s lover, teenage actor Ellen Ternan. In the 45-year-old Dickens, whose great novels and compelling theatrical readings have made him a star, Ellen (Felicity Jones) finds a kindred spirit but realises the path she is taking could lead to disgrace. Fiennes portrays Dickens as an emotionally complex figure – egotistical and cruel to his wife, Catherine (Joanna Scanlan), but also with a love of life in his bones. SW

Live sport

Premier League Football: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool 4.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Klopp’s team visit London.