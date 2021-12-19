ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV tonight: a house of horrors inspires new BBC thriller

By Jack Seale, Ali Catterall and Simon Wardell, Hollie Richardson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhIKK_0dQxVQPY00

The Girl Before

9pm, BBC One

Hundreds of well-off, seemingly smart people are desperate to rent One Folgate Street – a soulless London grand design rented out by a cryptic landlord (David Oyelowo) who has a list of 100 ridiculous stipulations such as “no books”. For Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), the house is a place to escape a recent trauma. But this is a thriller series, not an observation on the housing crisis – Jane soon learns the fate of the girl who lived there before (Jessica Plummer). Hollie Richardson

The Royal Variety Performance

7.20pm, ITV

In the second of his Christmas telly specials, Alan Carr hosts a night of performances by stars such as Rod Stewart and Elvis Costello. Then hold on to your hats: the cast of Moulin Rouge perform. HR

Daniel Barenboim: In His Own Words

9pm, BBC Four

From his roots as a piano child prodigy in Buenos Aires to his meteoric rise to fame in classical music, the conductor and pianist speaks candidly about his music and life, as well as his relationship with Jacqueline du Pré. HR

Rob & Romesh vs Christmas

9pm, Sky Max

Having asked the former’s Instagram followers to suggest a Christmas challenge, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are training to join the circus ahead of a potentially dangerous gala performance. Acrobatics and knife-throwing are among the skills that do not come easily. Jack Seale


Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City

10.15pm, ITV

Ladies and gentleman: the Christmas Crooner has arrived, celebrating 10 years since his chart-topping festive album (it feels much, much longer to be honest). Expect an hour of comforting, reliable entertainment. HR

Buried

10pm, Sky Crime

Not-so-festive fun. In 1969, eight-year-old Californian Susan Nason was abducted and murdered while walking to school. The crime remained unsolved for 20 years, until Susan’s childhood friend Eileen Franklin claimed, via a “buried” memory, that her own father George Franklin was the perpetrator. This four-part documentary unpicks the case. Ali Catterall

Film choice

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 6.45pm, Film4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rAHHh_0dQxVQPY00
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Photograph: Landmark Media/Alamy

Despite being separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this terrifically creative animation’s multiverse plot seems to have influenced the direction of the main Avengers series. Taking sustenance from the comics, directorial trio Bob Persicheti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman deliver many dimensions of Spidey, principally Shameik Moore’s Black teenager Miles Morales, but also Spider-Woman, a film noir version and Peter Porker, a web-slinging pig, as evil is vanquished again. Simon Wardell

The Invisible Woman, 11.45pm, BBC Two

A corrective to the seasonal Dickens love-in, this biographical drama directed by and starring Ralph Fiennes is taken from Claire Tomalin’s book about the Victorian author’s lover, teenage actor Ellen Ternan. In the 45-year-old Dickens, whose great novels and compelling theatrical readings have made him a star, Ellen (Felicity Jones) finds a kindred spirit but realises the path she is taking could lead to disgrace. Fiennes portrays Dickens as an emotionally complex figure – egotistical and cruel to his wife, Catherine (Joanna Scanlan), but also with a love of life in his bones. SW

Live sport

Premier League Football: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool 4.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Klopp’s team visit London.

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

Showtime Renews It's Horror Thriller Drama YELLOWJACKETS For Season 2

Showtime has renewed its crazy horror thriller drama Yellowjackets for Season 2. I just started watching this series and am three episodes in so far and I’m enjoying it. I knew very little about this series before I started watching it and it was nothing I expected it to be. This show is dark and super messed up, and I’m digging it.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Barenboim
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Rob Beckett
Person
Romesh Ranganathan
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Joanna Scanlan
Person
David Oyelowo
Person
Felicity Jones
Person
Ralph Fiennes
iclarified.com

Apple TV+ to Premiere Original Thriller 'Suspicion' on February 4

Apple has announced that it will premiere 'Suspicion', an original thriller series starring Uma Thurman (“Kill Bill,” “Pulp Fiction”), on February 4. Two of eight episodes will be available immediately, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. When the son of a prominent American businesswoman...
MOVIES
The Independent

Mrs Brown’s Boys: Why the feck is Brendan O’Carroll’s BBC comedy so popular?

Four years ago, Mrs Brown’s Boys, the BBC sitcom described by one critic as “infantile, talent-deficient and entirely unfunny”, and another as “lazy, end-of-pier trash rooted in the 1970s”, was voted the best British sitcom of the 21st century in a public poll.It’s hardly the first time there’s been a considerable gap in opinion between critics and viewers – think The Big Bang Theory, Citizen Khan or My Family – but when it comes to Brendan O’Carroll’s bulletproof slapstick comedy, whose double-bill Christmas special will air on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, that gap is an unassailable gulf.Based largely...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Bbc One#Bbc Two#Bbc Four#Moulin Rouge#Itv Ladies#Californian
NME

‘The Goonies’ inspired TV series heading to Disney+

Disney has revived development on a TV series inspired by The Goonies. The project, originally called Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project, was initially drafted into a pilot by writer Sarah Watson for Fox. The network, however, passed on the project because they felt it was “a little bit too young” for them.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Love Actually: What happens to Harry and Karen after the film ends?

Love Actually is back on our TV screens for Christmas, and it has reminded us of something we learned about the film back in 2015.Director Richard Curtis’ wife – scriptwriter, author and broadcaster Emma Freud – live-tweeted a midnight screening of the film she was watching with her family.By doing so, she revealed a lot of detail about the film that viewers probably won’t have known before.One of those revelations was what happens to Karen and Harry, played by Emma Thompson and the late Alan Rickman, after the film ended.In the film, the audience can only watch on as...
MOVIES
The Independent

Love Actually fans discover ‘comically bad’ deleted airport scene

With each Christmas comes the annual viewing (or for some people multiple viewings) of the festive rom-com Love Actually, and every year new bits of trivia emerge.Richard Curtis’s 2003 film is a favourite for many looking for entertainment over the holidays, with its all-star cast including Emma Thompson, Kiera Knightley, Bill Nighy, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and the late Alan Rickman.This Christmas, a deleted scene has made its way back into the rounds on social media, having first emerged around 2013. In an interview, director Curtis explains that Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s character Sam was originally written as a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

The Girl Before review: BBC’s new thriller is like a murderous Grand Designs

To get everyone in the festive mood here’s The Girl Before (BBC One), a four-part thriller that brings together one of the most potent British fantasies, finding an affordable stylish one-bedroom rental property in London, with some of our deepest fears. Enigmatic architect Edward Monkford (David Oyelowo) has created a Kevin McCloud fantasyland called One Folgate Street, a grey cube with almost no visible fixtures or fittings, “like an art gallery or something”, as one prospective tenant says. For some, it is a high-tech minimalist dream home. Others will find it more like a prison. Certainly, if you’d ever...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Susannah Clapp’s best theatre of 2021

It was a year of promises and postponements, of dodgy mask-wearing in the stalls – and of sudden soarings. It was no surprise that Rebecca Frecknall’s spectacular production of Cabaret, with Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne, should prove one of the big excitements of the year – and one of the most expensive. But who in the Pre-Puppet Era (before The Sultan’s Elephant and War Horse) would have thought that a three-and-a-half-metre-tall creature made of wicker and fabric would prove such a powerful reminder of how the theatre can stir hearts and stretch eyes?
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Sean Bean says there would be ‘uproar’ if he played transvestite role from Accused today

Sean Bean has reflected on playing a transvestite character in Jimmy McGovern’s 2012 BBC series Accused.The actor wore a blond wig and false breasts for his role as Tracie, the alter ego of an English teacher, in the episode “Tracie’s Story”.When asked about his casting in the part, Bean told The Guardian: “I come from a generation that started in repertory theatre, playing a different role each week. The aim was to play as many parts as possible. Whereas there’s a tendency now to argue that characters can only be played by someone like them.”He added: “I think that...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Wipe your tears, Maureen Lipman, there is plenty of life left in comedy

According to Dame Maureen Lipman, comedy is in a terrible state. “It’s in the balance whether we’re ever going to be funny again,” she told the Today programme on Radio 4, in a segment tied to a YouGov poll that found that many people censor their beliefs when meeting strangers. (Shocking that more people don’t introduce themselves with their full voting history and a row about immigration.) Lipman gravely asserted that “we’re on the cusp of wiping out comedy”. Poor old comedy, now consigned to reclining permanently on a chaise longue, having swooned at the thought of causing offence one too many times. Poor old comedy, hooked up to the life-support machine, fighting off the virus of cancel culture. It’s 50/50: will we ever laugh again?
MUSIC
The Guardian

Christopher Eccleston: ‘I am anything but macho’

My first memory is cycling to the top of the path outside my childhood home, on a yellow kids’ bike with fat grey tyres. I turned on to the road and said aloud: “I’m me, doing this, now.” I was heading away from the home and people I loved, off on my own adventure.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

87K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy