Sylvère Lotringer obituary

By Stuart Jeffries
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
Sylvere Lotringer and his wife Chris Kraus conceived the I Love Dick project as akin to the feminist art stalking projects of the postmodernist artist Sophie Calle.

It was the misfortune, or perhaps privilege, of the critic, writer and professor Sylvère Lotringer, who has died aged 83, to be best known not as the man who launched postmodern French theory to America, but for his supporting role in his second wife’s 1997 semi-fictional epistolary memoir about her erotic obsession with another man.

In I Love Dick, later turned into an Amazon series with Griffin Dunne as Lotringer, the French professor goes on sabbatical to California, accompanied by his wife Chris Kraus, an experimental film-maker, who falls in love with the eponymous academic, modelled on the British critic Dick Hebdige. Lotringer joins the correspondence, signing himself in one letter as Charles Bovary, casting himself thereby as cuckolded husband to Emma Bovary and Dick as her lover Léon Dupuis.

The couple invite Dick to join what amounts to a postmodern art project that blurs fiction and reality. The project would involve pasting the letters in the correspondence on his car and around his house. “It seems to be a step toward the confrontational performing art you’re encouraging,” Lotringer writes to Dick at one point. In reality, Hebdige issued unsuccessful cease and desist letters.

Kraus and Lotringer publicised the book by reading from their letters to Dick on radio shows, never qualifying the correspondence as fiction but rather the letters as fiction: they were, they explained, piercing the false conceit of literature that protected the privacy of the author. The I Love Dick project was French postmodern theory in action, since the couple conceived it as akin to the feminist art stalking projects of the postmodernist artist Sophie Calle, who was Jean Baudrillard’s student. Baudrillard, for his part, was one of the philosophers whom Lotringer introduced to the US and with whom he collaborated on several books.

Lotringer was founding editor in 1974 of the postmodern theoretical journal and publishing house Semiotext(e), which enabled Lotringer to work, as he put it, as a “foreign agent provocateur” bringing together French theory and contemporary American art to fruitful collaboration. The project did not always work well. In 1975, he organised a conference, Schizo-culture, in New York, at which French postmodernist and poststructuralist philosophers for the first time met American artists, along with radical political groups including the Black Panthers.

Michel Foucault lectured on repression, while John Cage performed the chance-generated piece Empty Words. But fights broke out, speakers insulted each other, and Foucault was accused from the floor of being a CIA agent. The psychoanalyst Félix Guattari announced just before his panel: “I am the chair of this panel and I abolish this panel,” and then left. And yet, this conference and Semiotext(e), both Lotringer’s ideas, profoundly changed American intellectual and artistic cultures, for good or ill.

Lotringer was born in Paris, to Polish Jewish immigrants, Doba (nee Borenstein) and Cudek Lotringer, who ran a fur shop. Sylvère and his older sister, Yvonne, were the only Jewish pupils at their school. After enduring the Nazi occupation of Paris, the Lotringers emigrated to Tel Aviv in the new state of Israel in 1949.

There Sylvère joined Hashomer Hatzair, a socialist-Zionist youth movement and experienced life in a kibbutz called Bar Am. “[We] shared everything … Socialism was a reality,” he recalled. It was a collective idyll he sought to recapture in his later life. He and his family returned to Paris and, after graduating from the Lycée Jacques Decour, he studied for a BA (1962) and an MA (1963) in comparative literature from the Sorbonne.

He then enrolled at the Ecole Pratique des Hautes Etudes, where he studied with Lucien Goldmann and Roland Barthes. His doctoral thesis, defended in 1967 and written with assistance from Leonard Woolf, whom he met while carrying out research in Britain, and following conversations with Clive Bell, TS Eliot and Vita Sackville-West, was entitled: Virginia Woolf: De la Mort des Valeurs aux Valeurs de la Mort (“From the Death of Values to the Values of Death”).

“I got my PhD as a way of postponing the draft,” said Lotringer. “Algeria was our Vietnam, and I wasn’t exactly keen on being sent there.” Indeed, at the Sorbonne he had led student protests against France’s colonial war.

Lotringer taught for two years (1965 to 1967) for the French government’s Cultural Services in Turkey. He went to the US in 1969 to become assistant professor of French at Swarthmore College, Pennsylvania, before joining the comparative literature faculty at Columbia University in New York in 1972. Even though he taught there until his retirement in 2009, he claimed to find academia increasingly stultifying: “The student rebellion was only four years [past] and no one dared [mention] it any more.”

Founding Semiotext(e) was a liberation. He recalled that one early issue of the journal was about art and madness: “trying to outplay the madness of capitalism by going further into it. This is what we’ve been doing ever since.”

During the late 1970s, Lotringer took to wearing a studded leather jacket and hanging out with his students at punk shows at CBGBs and SoHo art shows. He followed Baudrillard in opposing to the end of his life the idea that revolution against capitalism was possible; rather, what the latter called “fatal strategies” need to be developed. “There’s no ‘other side’ to capitalism, it is everywhere,” Lotringer said. “Cut one tentacle from the monster and others grow faster on other limbs. Capitalism is crawling inside of us all too, the best and the worst, and we have to keep pushing its creative energy in other directions, dodging the reduction to commerce and self-interest.”

Lotringer and Kraus, his second wife, whom he married in 1988, separated in 2005 and later divorced. His first marriage, to the translator Lucienne Binet, also ended in divorce. He is survived by his third wife, the artist Iris Klein, whom he married in 2014; by his daughter Mia, from an earlier relationship with Susie Flato, a co-founder of Semiotext(e); and by two grandchildren, Jonah and Nico.

