May I have a word about… medieval lager louts | Jonathan Bouquet

Two minstrels Illustration Photograph: Heritage Images/Getty Images

One of the pleasures of being married to a woman doing an MA in medieval literature is that she has become a fount of words that have long ago sadly fallen into disuse. Last week’s gem was goliardic: “Of or pertaining to Goliards, wandering students in medieval Europe disposed to conviviality, licence and the making of ribald and satirical Latin songs (from Old French, glutton, goliard ).” Nifty, eh? I’m not sure, though, when you can drop that into a conversation, what with Christmas parties being cancelled left, right and centre, but I think it conjures up a more romantic image of roistering youngsters than today’s lager louts.

Less welcome is another new word, to me at least – “onboarding”, which I encountered in a newspaper supplement about talent management: “The action or process of integrating a new employee into an organisation or familiarising a new customer or client with one’s products or services.” I think you’ll agree that that is fairly grotesque and should not be encouraged. I’m also pretty certain that in the good old days the word used would’ve been inducting.

I was also brought up short by a caption in a newspaper business section that referred to an “Amazon fulfilment centre”. It looked mighty like a warehouse to me, but perhaps I’m missing some logistical nuance. But probably not.

More delightful to the ear was the most wonderful malapropism on Channel 4 News , about the No 10 Christmas parties brouhaha, that sorting out the mess would be like cleaning out the Aegean stables.

In my last column , I wrote about the sticky issue of how properly to pronounce Omicron and I was impressed by some pretty fancy footwork by Matt Frei, again on Channel 4 News , who sidestepped the entire minefield by opting for “the Omi variant”. I guess that’s why he gets paid the big bucks.

• Jonathan Bouquet is an Observer columnist