Rose Ayling-Ellis’s Strictly victory shows deaf people can do anything | Annie Harris

Rose Ayling-Ellis and her partner, Giovanni Pernice, on Strictly Come Dancing. Photograph: Guy Levy/PA

I’m absolutely thrilled that Rose Ayling-Ellis has won Strictly Come Dancing – it’s a landmark moment for the deaf community. I am so proud of her.

When I first heard about her appearing on the BBC’s Saturday night dance contest, I was unprepared for what an impact she would have – on me and the general population, both as a dancer and as an advocate for deaf rights. It’s amazing to see somebody like me dancing on national TV.

I’ve been absolutely blown away watching her over the past 13 weeks. I was born profoundly deaf which means I can’t hear anything out of either ear. My parents noticed when I was two and a half that I wasn’t responding to sound, but because I had spina bifida the doctors assumed I had a learning disability. They were reluctant to give me a hearing test. My parents fought them, and I was eventually diagnosed and given hearing aids.

Ayling-Ellis has been instrumental in creating a powerful positive change in public attitudes through the beauty of her dancing. I grew up in a hearing world with a hearing family, which was isolating at times. But I loved dance lessons and competitions. Sadly, I had to stop after I had an operation. When I first went to university, I wasn’t provided with qualified interpreters or any communication support in my exams. I couldn’t hear and I failed them. The university apologised, but it was too late. I started at the University of Reading in 2017 after leaving that first course and I attained a first in education studies, in part thanks to the support the university provided me with. I have since got a job as the advocacy officer at RNID , campaigning to remove barriers for the deaf community. I hope I’ve had an impact with the work I do.

People often say to me: “Oh, you can’t do that – because you’re deaf.” Ayling-Ellis has shown that deaf people can do anything – dancing, acting and plenty more. Why shouldn’t we? I agree when Ayling-Ellis says “it’s a joy to be deaf”. It’s such a joy to be part of this wonderful community and to use British Sign Language (BSL) – both to communicate with other deaf people but also, as Ayling-Ellis’s dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, has shown by embracing BSL, as a way for deaf and hearing people to work together. I hope to see more of that in the media in future.

Related: I ignored Strictly for 19 seasons – then fell for its hypnotic effervescence in minutes | Lola Okolosie

The deaf community’s ideal vision of a perfect world is hearing people communicating with us using sign language, while employing all aspects of deaf awareness: eye contact and clear lip patterns, too. BSL tutors, including myself, have witnessed a surge in interest in learning sign language since Ayling-Ellis appeared on Strictly. It’s amazing, and I hope that interest remains now the show has ended.

Even learning a little bit of sign language can allow a hearing person to make a difference to the deaf community. Anyone wanting to learn BSL should use an accredited provider to ensure they have a qualified teacher who will teach them about deaf culture as well as BSL. There are challenges to being deaf – but it’s society that creates those barriers, not being deaf. I have every belief Ayling-Ellis will continue to inspire change, even now she has hung up her dancing shoes.

• This article was amended on 20 December 2021 to set out, at first mention, the full name British Sign Language, thereafter abbreviated to BSL.