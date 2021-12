Q: I saw some spring blooming flower bulbs on clearance. Can I still plant them?. And I have a few I did not get planted earlier. Will they still grow and bloom in spring?. A: You can plant spring blooming bulbs for another couple of weeks as long as you can dig into the ground — meaning the ground is not frozen or snow covered. But results may vary slightly this late in the season as the bulbs will not have enough time for proper root development.

GARDENING ・ 12 DAYS AGO