Leeds say one arrest made after alleged racist abuse during defeat to Arsenal

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Leeds have announced the arrest of one supporter following claims made of alleged racist abuse during the defeat to Arsenal .

The Gunners ran out 4-1 winners but the first half was briefly interrupted as the referee headed to the touchline, with it transpiring that one of the visiting substitutes, Rob Holding, had reported the incident to the fourth official .

Now the Elland Road club say one supporter has been identified by police and reiterated their zero-tolerance stance against abuse.

A short statement on the club website read:

Leeds United can confirm that an investigation into claims of racism during the first half of our game with Arsenal today is underway, and that one arrest has been made in connection to the allegation.

“Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United and any supporter found to be using racist language will be subject to a life time ban for all Leeds United games.”

After the match Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed he was aware of what had happened, but hoped the entire club were not punished for the alleged actions of an individual.

“Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium manager. The authorities will deal with that,” he said.

“The players that were sitting on the bench. One of those heard those comments.

“But it was a single person and I don’t think that merits a full stadium to pay the price.

“It was a single incident, it has to be reported. It was reported and now the authorities will have to work with the clubs to try to understand what happened.”

The Premier League are also investigating the incident.

Following the match Arsenal sit fourth, while Leeds are 16th in the table.

