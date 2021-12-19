Is Newcastle vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Newcastle United are set to welcome Manchester City to St James’ Park today despite a spate of Premier League fixture postponements this week.

The away side tore apart Leeds 7-0 in their last game with a somewhat unexpected side deployed by Pep Guardiola, while Newcastle were beaten 3-1 at Liverpool .

City’s massive win kept the defending champions clear of the Reds atop the table, while Newcastle are still fighting around the bottom three.

Eddie Howe’s arrival at St James’ Park has failed to change the Magpies’ fortunes so far, but a massive upset here would give them much hope going forward.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of today’s game.

When is it?

The game will kick off at St James’ Park at 2.15pm GMT on Sunday 19 December.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, with the broadcaster also streaming the game live on the SkyGo app.

Confirmed line-ups

NEW - Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Wilson

MCI - Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Odds

Newcastle: 4/1

Draw: 6/1

Man City: 1/6

Prediction

City to build off their thrashing of Leeds with another thrashing. Man City 4-0 Newcastle .