Premier League

Is Newcastle vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xYxk_0dQxUPUc00

Newcastle United are set to welcome Manchester City to St James’ Park today despite a spate of Premier League fixture postponements this week.

The away side tore apart Leeds 7-0 in their last game with a somewhat unexpected side deployed by Pep Guardiola, while Newcastle were beaten 3-1 at Liverpool .

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Wolves host Chelsea

City’s massive win kept the defending champions clear of the Reds atop the table, while Newcastle are still fighting around the bottom three.

Eddie Howe’s arrival at St James’ Park has failed to change the Magpies’ fortunes so far, but a massive upset here would give them much hope going forward.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of today’s game.

When is it?

The game will kick off at St James’ Park at 2.15pm GMT on Sunday 19 December.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, with the broadcaster also streaming the game live on the SkyGo app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

NEW - Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Wilson

MCI - Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Odds

Newcastle: 4/1

Draw: 6/1

Man City: 1/6

Prediction

City to build off their thrashing of Leeds with another thrashing. Man City 4-0 Newcastle .

The Independent

What time is Sports Personality of the Year and how can I watch it?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place this weekend to celebrate another memorable year of British sport. The Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo headlined a stellar summer of sport which also saw England reach the Euro 2020 final. Sports Personality of the Year 2021: LIVE updates Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey all captured hearts with their performances in Japan and make the six-person shortlist. Raheem Sterling is recognised for his role in firing the Three Lions to the Euro final, while boxing champion Tyson Fury is also nominated.It is tennis star Emma...
TENNIS
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea ‘angry’ as request to postpone Wolves match was rejected, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea have confirmed a request to postpone Sunday’s Premier League match at Wolves was rejected.Manager Thomas Tuchel says the London club are “a bit angry” after seven players were ruled out following positive tests for coronavirus.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid-19 outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ clash at Molineux went ahead as scheduled.Chelsea were already without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi following positive tests before Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek then tested positive on Saturday.Jorginho also tested positive but, even though he was later found to be negative following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League clubs opt to continue season despite 90 Covid cases in past week

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the latest coronavirus crisis under control, with 90 confirmed cases among players and staff recorded last week.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks within clubs, with the number of positive cases leaping by 48 in the space of a week.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 teams on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

