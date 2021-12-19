ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piers Corbyn arrested over video calling for arson

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiers Corbyn has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging people to attack MPs' offices. The Met Police said the arrest related to a video filmed during a rally in London against Covid restrictions. He was arrested in south London in the early hours of Sunday. The force did not...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

