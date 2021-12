Longtime Sun Prairie community leader Brenda Yang has announced her candidacy for Dane County Board of Supervisors District 19. “I have lived in Sun Prairie for 21 years and have seen the city’s immense growth and the major challenges that come with rapid growth. My service on numerous civic committees throughout Dane County has given me deep insights into the issues Sun Prairie alders must face every year to make the lives of its residents better for all,” Yang said in a statement announcing her candidacy.

