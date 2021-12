The Lady Sand Devils improved their record to 3-3 after Saturday’s dramatic overtime win against Window Rock. A jump shot from Jade Reid gave the Sand Devils its first points of the game, which the Fighting Scouts promptly followed with a field goal and a three-pointer of their own. A few plays later, an errant Scouts’ pass skipped through the hands of a Window Rock player and was about to pass across the half-court line for a backcourt violation. The Window Rock player didn’t bother chasing down the pass, but ever-alert Miquedah Taliman scooped up the ball and drove it to the other end of the court for an uncontested basket, which tied the game at five.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO