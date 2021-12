After an opening 26 games dotted with inconsistency, the Black & Gold have a chance to come out of the 10-day break playing more often to their identity. "Obviously what we've been trying to do is just build our consistency, find our game on a more consistent basis, putting together a win streak," Charlie McAvoy said during a virtual meeting with the media on Thursday morning. "Consecutive wins is something that we've done a couple times this year but I wouldn't say as frequently as we've done in first halves in the past.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO