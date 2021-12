Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing additional charges. Seven new indictments with 21 criminal charges have been brought against him according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. The additional indictments bring the charges against him to 48 after a state and grand jury investigation. All of the charges stem from an alleged wide-ranging scheme that sought to defraud victims of more than $6 million. A bond hearing today for 27 previous charges was delayed after the new charges were filed. Judge Alison Lee wanted to give Murdaugh’s legal team time to familiarize themselves with the latest charges and a new bond hearing is expected to happen at some point next week. Murdaugh is currently behind bars in Columbia.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO