Nutrition

This Supplement Can Support A Longer & Healthier Life — Here's How*

By Expert Reviewed
MindBodyGreen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongevity is a big topic in the health world right now, and we are here for it (maximizing your life and maintaining well-being along the way? Sign us up!). The ultimate goal is to feel as good as we can throughout our lives, but how can we tell if our efforts...

www.mindbodygreen.com

MindBodyGreen

3 "Fishy" Myths About Fish Oil Supplements, From A Nutrition Scientist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our director of scientific affairs and in-house nutritionist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, has quickly become our resident myth-buster for nutrition matters. From multivitamin red flags to the vitamin D mistakes that make her cringe, she's always game to pull back the curtain on the vast, confusing world of supplements. Today is no different: On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Ferira gives us the scoop on all things omega-3s.
MindBodyGreen

Why Some People Get Fish Burps From Fish Oil Supplements + What To Do

Whether you've taken a fish oil supplement or not, chances are you've at least heard about one famously unpleasant potential side effect: the fish burp. Considering the omega-3s (specifically EPA and DHA) found in fish oil are important for everything from your cognitive function and heart health to your vision and mental well-being,* foul-smelling belches probably shouldn't be enough to dissuade you from adding a supplement to your daily routine. But, of course, no one wants to worry about stinky burps.
MindBodyGreen

What Amount Of Probiotics Do You Need Per Day? Your Dosage Q's Answered

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you want to support a healthy gut microbiome and make your digestive process a little more seamless, it makes sense to look into taking probiotic supplements.* But there is a wide range of these supplements on the market and at different doses, making it easy to wonder how many probiotics you should be taking per day.
MindBodyGreen

Meet The Probiotic Subscription Service That's Changing How We Do Gut Health

Listen in on any health-centric convo at mbg, and it won't be long until you're getting the lowdown on gut health and probiotics. Our gut has a connection to practically every facet of our well-being—from cardiometabolic health to mental wellness to energy levels. And with studies linking probiotics to the health of our gut*… it's no wonder this conversation never gets old!
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
arcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q&A: How owning pets can lead to a healthier lifestyle

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have been working from home as a result of COVID-19. The adjustment has been difficult, and created a lot of stress and strain on my mental and physical health. I find that I spend much of my time in front of the computer. I eat more often, and I barely go outside. A friend suggested I adopt a dog to lift my spirits and get me motivated to go outside. Would I see any real benefits from this? Is there any connection between pets and our health?
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Longevity
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The bottom line is – you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to the Covid-19, however....
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
FIRST For Women

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
spring.org.uk

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: A Strange Night-Time Symptom To Know

Vitamin B12 is a critical fuel for the body, helping the body’s nerve and blood cells stay healthy and make DNA. Night sweats can be a surprising symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency, studies have suggested. Night sweats can soak the body, pyjamas and bed clothes. They occur even without...
