Racism in N.J.’s child protection system

New Jersey lost more people over the last year than all but seven other states as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll, new U.S. Census Bureau estimates show. The bureau estimated that the state’s population dropped by 12,613 people between July 2020 and July 2021. And even the July 2020 figures were below official census numbers that put the state’s population at 9,288,994, defying estimates and enabling New Jersey to retain all of its 12 congressional districts.

