Slippery Rock University to Add Undergraduate Course

University of Delaware students have a new assignment over winter break: get a COVID vaccine booster. After a spike in cases on campus at the University of Delaware at the start of the semester in September, the school has reported less than 20 COVID-19 cases per week for much of the fall semester. As case numbers in Delaware and around the country are soaring again, the school has announced a new mandate for students to get a booster before returning to campus for the spring semester.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO