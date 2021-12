The American Red Cross, which supplies around 40% of the country’s blood, is facing a historically low supply. John Brimley, the regional communications manager of the Missouri and Arkansas branch, says the Red Cross has not seen this low of a supply in almost a decade.According to a Red Cross press release, new blood donors has dropped by 34% since last year, making it one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients. Locally, the Missouri and Arkansas Red Cross region has experienced a 13.4% decrease in new donors.

