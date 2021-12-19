ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Pets die in Warren house fire

By WKBN Staff
 6 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A home in Warren is destroyed after a fire tore through it Saturday night.

A post shared on the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 ‘s Facebook page says the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of McMyler Street NW.

People living there got out OK, however, several pets died in the fire.

The American Red Cross has been called to help.

