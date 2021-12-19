Instagram Agrees With Padma Lakshmi Calling Herself A 'Snack'

Very few people have a resume that rivals Padma Lakshmi's. While the Indian-American superstar may be best known as the longtime judge and co-host of hit cooking competition "Top Chef," Lakshmi has worn many hats over the course of her lifetime. Lakshmi launched her career as a model when she was scouted while studying abroad in Spain. From there, she went on to work with some of the world's top designers including Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Gianni Versace and became widely recognized as one of the first Indian models with global reach (as noted by The Talko). Lakshmi credits her modeling career as helping her break into the culinary industry. "It allowed me to travel all over the world, taste the world, and explore places I never would have gotten the opportunity to go to, like France, Bali," Lakshmi shared in her 2015 Jubilee talk (via Bravo).

