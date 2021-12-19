ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Instagram Agrees With Padma Lakshmi Calling Herself A 'Snack'

By Gina LaVecchia Ragone
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Padma Lakshmi has a lot of titles: television host, producer, cookbook author, mother, and now "snack?" That's how the "Top Chef" star referred to herself in an Instagram video clip: "Just a snack eating a snack," Lakshmi joked in the caption for a video that captured Lakshmi getting her makeup done...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 16

James Whitcomb
6d ago

Don’t know who she is, but I’d eat her all day, not just for a snack!

Reply
16
Related
Mashed

Instagram Is In Love With Michael Symon's Adorable Kitchen Assistant

There's nothing like the holidays to put the spotlight on family, and Instagram loves how Michael Symon is spending time with his. Symon is not only the newly minted throwdown king, having been anointed by none other than the OG, Bobby Flay, who is producing the new "Throwdown with Michael Symon," but he is also a dad and a grandfather. And during his downtime, Symon likes to spend time cooking with his favorite little assistant in his home kitchen. This assistant happens to be his son Kyle's daughter, and the internet is loving this grandfather-granddaughter duo.
INTERNET
Mashed

Why This Pic Of Padma Lakshmi With Her Daughter Worried Some Fans

Model, TV personality, and actress Padma Lakshmi is used to being in the limelight and knows that fame can be notoriously difficult to deal with. She found herself appalled at the stories that made it to news websites when she got pregnant with her daughter in 2010 and realized that people were trying to figure out who the father was (via Vanity Fair). Lakshmi said, "I was sort of between relationships without going into the specifics. It definitely complicated the situation, and as we know, our society is a patriarchal society, so I knew that it was not the ideal way, obviously, to be in the situation I was in."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi's Diet Is Focused On These 4 Types Of Food

Very few people have a resume that rivals Padma Lakshmi's. While the Indian-American superstar may be best known as the longtime judge and co-host of hit cooking competition "Top Chef," Lakshmi has worn many hats over the course of her lifetime. Lakshmi launched her career as a model when she was scouted while studying abroad in Spain. From there, she went on to work with some of the world's top designers including Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Gianni Versace and became widely recognized as one of the first Indian models with global reach (as noted by The Talko). Lakshmi credits her modeling career as helping her break into the culinary industry. "It allowed me to travel all over the world, taste the world, and explore places I never would have gotten the opportunity to go to, like France, Bali," Lakshmi shared in her 2015 Jubilee talk (via Bravo).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Went By A Different Name In High School

Although she is arguably best known as the host of "Top Chef" for the past 15 years, Padma Lakshmi is also a feminist icon, social justice activist, TV host, author, former model, single mother, multi-linguist ... and the list goes on. As she explains in her memoir, "Love, Loss, and...
CELEBRITIES
Financial Times

Padma Lakshmi on the pleasures of a first edition

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. I grew up with books around me. My grandfather was one of the most well-read people I’ve met – and I’ve had the pleasure of knowing some real readers. I love old books, the feeling of them, the wonder of them; I especially love when stories have stood the test of time. I also love old and rare bookstores, just going there and perusing the shelves. It’s hushed and quiet and has such a wonderful atmosphere. I’ve always felt reassured or cosy in the presence of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Massive Amount Of Tea Padma Lakshmi Drinks Every Day

In an interview with Harper's BAZAAR, "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi revealed the approximate amount of tea she drinks on a daily basis. Spoiler alert: It's over the 11.5 cups of water most women are recommended to drink per day (via Mayo Clinic). Lakshmi is constantly on the move between...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snacks#Bravo
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Describes This Indian Staple As 'Music To My Ears'

Padma Lakshmi won the hearts (and respect) of many when she fiercely defended Indian food after an article written by Gene Weingarten for The Washington Post came out dismissing the fare (via Twitter). Accusing the entire cuisine of being "based entirely on one spice," Weingarten's opinion didn't sit well with Lakshmi who called the article out for being racist, told the writer to take a lesson or two from her book on herbs and spices, and shared a hilarious comment from one of her Twitter followers, wishing the writer to a life of disappointing food: "May your rice be clumpy, roti dry, your chilies unforgivable, your chai cold, and your papadams soft" (via Instagram).
RECIPES
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Is Drooling Over This Turkey Leg

Padma Lakshmi wears many hats. When she's not touring the U.S. for her show "Taste The Nation" or filming the latest season of "Top Chef," she probably keeps herself busy writing the next New York Times-bestselling cookbook, all while regularly sharing recipes on her website. In the middle of her...
RECIPES
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Has The Perfect Soup For A 'Chilly Winter Night'

During a cold, dreary evening as the wind howls outside, there's hardly a better dinner than a bowl of piping hot soup. It's a soothing, filling meal that will warm you up from the inside out while satisfying that winter comfort food craving. With so many varieties, styles, and flavors,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
romper.com

Chrissy Teigen Thought Her Kids Would Be Adventurous Eaters, But They Just Want Nuggets

As in many households, food takes a starring role in Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s home during the holidays. For instance, during a recent phone interview with the couple, Teigen tells Romper she always make scalloped potatoes, a dish her Thai mom used to make on special occasions for her “meat-and-potatoes” loving, Nordic husband and her “growing girl.” It’s a Christmas table anyone would appreciate... unless you happen to be Luna, 5, and Miles, 3. The couple’s children, like so many other kids their age, are in what you might call a “picky phase.”
RECIPES
Harper's Bazaar

Zendaya Calls Tom Holland "My Spider-Man" in a Sweet Instagram Tribute

Zendaya and Tom Holland are getting more open about publicly showing off their affection for each other. In a recent Instagram post, the Emmy-winning actress shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend and Spider-Man: No Way Home costar. The first photo shows Holland suspended in the air while on set for the Marvel film, while the second photo shows Holland as a child adorably dressed in a Spider-Man costume.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mashed

76K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy