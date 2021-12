If everything goes according to plan, in one year's time we finally all be able to sit down and watch Avatar 2. Of course, if things had gone according to plan previously then we would all have seen that movie already, and probably Avatar 3 as well. Still, while the movies have continued to see unfortunate delays, lots of fans will certainly be excited to return to the land of Pandora. Although, it turns out that won't be the only planet that we visit in the upcoming sequels. At some point, the story will also show us what earth looks like in this universe.

